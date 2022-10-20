 Skip to main content
Photo gallery A mural that describes ‘being a Badger’

October 20, 2022

On Oct. 18, students gathered at Union South and Memorial Union to paint a murals that asked the question “What does being a Badger mean to you?” The artistic answers were many. The mural painting was part of Homecoming activities this week.

A person paints the hand of another person, which will be pressed onto the mural.

UW Homecoming Committee member Paige Dessart (right) paints the hand of Heidi Lang, associate director for social education at the Wisconsin Union, as the two work on a Homecoming mural project. The mural featured a collection of participants’ hand prints. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Students draw on a mural.

Undergraduate students Keeton Kowalski (left) and Sadie Leach work on a Homecoming mural project at Union South. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A closeup of color drawing on a mural.

A participant’s drawing and doodled design is pictured as part of a Homecoming mural project at Union South. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A woman makes a handprint on a canvas.

At left, Heidi Lang, associate director for social education at the Wisconsin Union, adds a painted hand print to a Homecoming mural project at Memorial Union. The mural featured a collection of participants’ hand prints. Photo by Colton Mansavage

Two students write with markers on a large piece of paper.

Students Keeton Kowalski (left) and Sadie Leach work on a Homecoming mural project at Union South. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A close up of colorful markers and a white canvas.

“Being a leader” is was one participant’s written-contribution to a Homecoming mural project at Union South on Oct. 18. The mural prompted the question, “What does being a Badger mean to you?” Photo by Colton Mansavage

Tags: recent sightings, Wisconsin Union

