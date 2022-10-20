Photo gallery A mural that describes ‘being a Badger’
On Oct. 18, students gathered at Union South and Memorial Union to paint a murals that asked the question “What does being a Badger mean to you?” The artistic answers were many. The mural painting was part of Homecoming activities this week.
UW Homecoming Committee member Paige Dessart (right) paints the hand of Heidi Lang, associate director for social education at the Wisconsin Union, as the two work on a Homecoming mural project. The mural featured a collection of participants’ hand prints.
Undergraduate students Keeton Kowalski (left) and Sadie Leach work on a Homecoming mural project at Union South.
A participant’s drawing and doodled design is pictured as part of a Homecoming mural project at Union South.
At left, Heidi Lang, associate director for social education at the Wisconsin Union, adds a painted hand print to a Homecoming mural project at Memorial Union. The mural featured a collection of participants’ hand prints.
Students Keeton Kowalski (left) and Sadie Leach work on a Homecoming mural project at Union South.
“Being a leader” is was one participant’s written-contribution to a Homecoming mural project at Union South on Oct. 18. The mural prompted the question, “What does being a Badger mean to you?”
