On Oct. 18, students gathered at Union South and Memorial Union to paint a murals that asked the question “What does being a Badger mean to you?” The artistic answers were many. The mural painting was part of Homecoming activities this week.



1 UW Homecoming Committee member Paige Dessart (right) paints the hand of Heidi Lang, associate director for social education at the Wisconsin Union, as the two work on a Homecoming mural project. The mural featured a collection of participants’ hand prints. Photo by Colton Mansavage



2 Undergraduate students Keeton Kowalski (left) and Sadie Leach work on a Homecoming mural project at Union South. Photo by Colton Mansavage



3 A participant’s drawing and doodled design is pictured as part of a Homecoming mural project at Union South. Photo by Colton Mansavage



4 At left, Heidi Lang, associate director for social education at the Wisconsin Union, adds a painted hand print to a Homecoming mural project at Memorial Union. The mural featured a collection of participants’ hand prints. Photo by Colton Mansavage



5 Students Keeton Kowalski (left) and Sadie Leach work on a Homecoming mural project at Union South. Photo by Colton Mansavage