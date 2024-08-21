A look back at the very Badger summer of 2024

From major research milestones to gold medals to the rite of passage known as SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising and Registration), the past few months were filled with a mix of work and play—it’s what Badgers do best. Before the hustle and bustle of another academic year begins, let’s take a look back at a few standout moments from this summer.

Research on

There’s no such thing as a summer vacation for research. Faculty and staff across the university continued their work after classes ended in May and even announced a few cool (literally) findings, like advancements in no-melt ice cream, the importance of colder-than-usual sulfurous exoplanets in the quest to learn how planets are formed, and what tropical glaciers can tell us about the warming global climate.

In more science news, UW–Madison physicists and engineers generated plasma for the first time in their fusion energy device, WHAM.

In the field (and water and prairie)

Students, staff and volunteers once again took to the Biocore Prairie in UW–Madison’s Lakeshore Nature Preserve as part of the annual prescribed burn and planting of native seeds. Cicada fever swept the nation, and the entomology department got in on the buggy action during their Cicadapalooza in Lake Geneva. The event was a chance for the public to learn more about periodical cicadas and other insects commonly found in the area. At Trout Lake Research Station, just outside of Boulder Junction, field research (and fun) carried on as it has for nearly 100 years.

Going for the gold

Nearly 20 Badgers headed to Paris this summer to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Some came home with hardware, including alumni Rose Lavelle (gold, U.S. women’s soccer), Alev Kelter, (bronze, U.S. women’s rugby) and Lauren Carlini and Dana Rettke (silver, U.S. women’s indoor volleyball), but there’s no doubt that all of them returned with some golden memories. Congrats to all of our Badger athletes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Badgers (@uwbadgers)

On campus

Back in Madison, new students gathered throughout the summer to tour their new campus, register for classes and meet fellow Badgers during the annual SOAR program. Brand new buses took to the streets. The 60-foot articulated buses are part of the City of Madison’s all-electric fleet and will better maneuver around corners (looking at you, Observatory Dr.). Speaking of buses, the city also introduced a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route that will move riders more quickly through the metro area. Good news for students: campus bus routes won’t be affected.

Accolades all around

UW–Madison continued its history of excellence. The university was named a “new Ivy” by Forbes magazine and a “Best Value College” by Princeton Review. UW–Madison also celebrated a $49 million award as part of the Phase 2 funding of the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub. As one of 18 members of the Biohealth Tech Hub consortium, the university was a key partner in the effort.

#UWMadison was named a “Best Value College” by @ThePrincetonRev with a 91/99 “Return on Investment” ranking, based on more than 40 data points that cover academics, affordability, and career outcomes of graduates. Read more: https://t.co/ayhC9SBEFt pic.twitter.com/i7mv1k4Oqt — UW–Madison (@UWMadison) June 25, 2024

Closing time

July 26 marked the end of the University of Wisconsin’s 175th anniversary. The year-long event reached across campus and the state with events that celebrated the university’s impact and important partnerships with the people who call Wisconsin home. See you for our next big bash in 2048!