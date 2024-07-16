 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Biocore Prairie: from fire to flower

July 16, 2024 By Elise Mahon

At first glance, you wouldn’t guess that fire plays such an important role in shaping the wild beauty of the Biocore Prairie in the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

Since 1997, students, staff and volunteers have worked to restore what were once agricultural fields near Picnic Point to a vibrant tall grass prairie. Prescribed burns have been used as a tool to support land restoration efforts and research on campus and at the UW Arboretum dating back to Aldo Leopold.

Follow along on the Biocore Prairie’s annual cycle of burning and rebirth:

The burn

Each spring and fall, during the narrow windows of time that prescribed burns can be lit and controlled, trained burn crews bring fire back to these landscapes in the hopes of encouraging the growth of prairie ecosystems that once spread across most of southeastern Wisconsin. The burn thins out invasive species, giving native grasses, sedges and flowers the resources and space to grow and expand their cover.

A man walks through a field of dry wildflowers and grasses that are burning, and he holds a torch device to light them.

Adam Gundlach, fields project coordinator with the Lakeshore Nature Preserve, uses a torch to set dry brush on fire during a prescribed burn at the Biocore Prairie near the entrance to Picnic Point on March 28. Photo: Bryce Richter

Some people stand in a field of wildflowers and start them on fire.
Two people in yellow firefighter outfits light a prairie field on fire.

The seeds

Later, students, staff and volunteers spread buckets full of a diverse array of native seeds like milkweed and coneflowers, and they transfer native plants from nearby nursery gardens to the recovering prairie itself.

Seven students stand in a line in a field and throw seeds into the air.

Students in the UW Biocore Core Curriculum gather to cast wildflower and prairie seeds, collected the previous fall, at the Biocore Prairie on April 12. Pictured from left to right are students Allison Hung, Kurt Borcherding, Avery Rhodes, Josie Mackenthun, Biocore instructor Seth McGee, students Edie Joh and Sirapop Kiatchaipipat. Photo: Bryce Richter

A woman throws seeds in the air.
A man throws seeds in the air.

The blooming

Not only is the process a great opportunity for students to learn about land ecology firsthand, it also adds more biodiversity and natural areas of respite for campus to enjoy. The Biocore Prairie is a central field site for two Biocore lab courses and for summer independent research projects, service learning, and collaborative research and teaching efforts with many other UW–Madison programs.

A field of wildflowers under a blue sky is pictured.

Wildflowers and prairie plants, including sunflower varieties, wild bergamot, and milkweed, take in the summer sun at the Biocore Prairie on July 1. Photo: Bryce Richter

A plant with green leaves and purple blossoms is pictured.
Four purple coneflowers are shown, along with some yellow flowers.

More photos

While fire can be dangerous if not controlled appropriately, in the right ecosystems it can lead to a beautiful outcome.

An orange fire consumes brush.

Fire burns through dry brush on March 28. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students work with instructors during the prescribed prairie burn on April 25. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two students are shown throwing seeds.

Avery Rhodes and other students fling seeds on April 12. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Edie Joh (left) and Josie Mackenthun (right) distribute the seeds on April 12. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man distributes seeds.

Biocore instructor Seth McGee distributes seeds. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A picture of a number of wildflowers and grasses in a field.

Wildflowers and prairie plants take in the summer sun at the Biocore Prairie. Photo by: Bryce Richter

 

