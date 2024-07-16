At first glance, you wouldn’t guess that fire plays such an important role in shaping the wild beauty of the Biocore Prairie in the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

Since 1997, students, staff and volunteers have worked to restore what were once agricultural fields near Picnic Point to a vibrant tall grass prairie. Prescribed burns have been used as a tool to support land restoration efforts and research on campus and at the UW Arboretum dating back to Aldo Leopold.

Follow along on the Biocore Prairie’s annual cycle of burning and rebirth:

The burn

Each spring and fall, during the narrow windows of time that prescribed burns can be lit and controlled, trained burn crews bring fire back to these landscapes in the hopes of encouraging the growth of prairie ecosystems that once spread across most of southeastern Wisconsin. The burn thins out invasive species, giving native grasses, sedges and flowers the resources and space to grow and expand their cover.

The seeds

Later, students, staff and volunteers spread buckets full of a diverse array of native seeds like milkweed and coneflowers, and they transfer native plants from nearby nursery gardens to the recovering prairie itself.

The blooming

Not only is the process a great opportunity for students to learn about land ecology firsthand, it also adds more biodiversity and natural areas of respite for campus to enjoy. The Biocore Prairie is a central field site for two Biocore lab courses and for summer independent research projects, service learning, and collaborative research and teaching efforts with many other UW–Madison programs.

More photos

While fire can be dangerous if not controlled appropriately, in the right ecosystems it can lead to a beautiful outcome.