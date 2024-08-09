Chancellor Mnookin, Wisconsin State Fair and Badgers everywhere

There are many wonderful things to experience at the Wisconsin State Fair, from the delicious food and live music to the thrilling carnival rides and assortment of livestock on display.

But one of the best things about the big fair in West Allis, as University of Wisconsin–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin discovered during a visit on Wednesday, is that there are Badgers everywhere.

The crowd at the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction happily cheered on the UW Marching Band and Bucky Badger. And many Badger graduates and current students were at the event, including current Alice in Dairyland ambassador Halei Heinzel ’24 and prior Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer ‘22 (2022 ambassador).

“It’s great to be at the state fair and see all the impact of programs like 4-H and all the ways we support agriculture in Wisconsin. It brings into focus all the ways UW–Madison is truly woven into the fabric of the state,” Mnookin said. “People from across Wisconsin come together at the fair and have a great time and celebrate Wisconsin agriculture and traditions. It’s inspiring come out and be a part of all that.”

The 4-H program, delivered through UW–Madison’s Division of Extension, has more than 26,000 youth members and 5,600 volunteers across Wisconsin. Programming aims to engage youth in activities to increase leadership, communication and critical-thinking skills.

Cate Cherney, a rising sophomore in the School of Business from La Valle, Wisconsin, was at the auction with her pig Bucky, who was fourth overall in its class. Mnookin chatted with Cherney and her mom, Heather, a ’97 UW grad, while getting acquainted with Bucky the pig.

“That was a cool surprise,” Cherney said of meeting the chancellor.

Gallery: Chancellor Mnookin’s day at the Wisconsin State Fair

Mnookin said she was impressed by the great pride and dedication Cherney and the other exhibitors show in the care and presentation of their animals.

Mnookin and her husband, Joshua Dienstag, a professor in the political science department, also had time to enjoy a cream puff and take a ride on a giant slide on the fair’s midway.

“It’s tremendous fun to see so many of our graduates – from Alice in Dairyland, to current students showing their livestock at auctions, to politicians from both sides of the aisle – coming out and enjoying the fair,” Mnookin said. “It’s such a pleasure to see all the ways that Wisconsin comes together in a space like this, and I’m excited for all the ways UW–Madison can support this amazing state.”

The visit to the State Fair is just one of the many ways UW–Madison is celebrating longstanding partnerships and connections across Wisconsin. Last year, the university marked its 175th anniversary with a statewide tour bringing together Badgers everywhere and highlighting the impact the university has made, and continues to make, in communities throughout the state. The final leg of the tour rolls on throughout the summer – find the next stops at https://175.wisc.edu/state-tour/.