 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery First-year UW–Madison students SOAR to new heights

August 16, 2024

At UW–Madison, summer means SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising and Registration). The two-day program involves a lot more than enrolling for first semester classes, although there is a certain excitement about that if we do say so ourselves. It’s also about developing an academic plan, meeting fellow Badgers and exploring the place students will call home for the next four years.

Fun Fact: The average undergraduate student at UW–Madison earns a degree in less than four years — 3.84 to be exact. 

This summer’s SOAR program, which ended in-person sessions on Aug. 9, was no exception. During their 48 hours on campus, incoming students and their families learned what’s at the heart of the Wisconsin Experience as they begin their journey together as new Badgers.

A large group of students walk down a set of stairs being illuminated by sunlight.

Union South, dubbed "the south campus living room," plays host to many of the SOAR sessions during the two days of programming. Here, a group of incoming students make their way down the stairs in Union South. Coordinated by the Office of Student Transition and Family Engagement, SOAR provides new students and their parents and guests an opportunity to meet with staff and advisors, register for classes, stay in a residence hall, take a campus tour and learn about campus resources. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman stands at a high top table next to her father who is seated while they read an informational packet together.

Incoming undergraduate student Lydia Ewing (left) and her father look over their welcome packet materials during the SOAR welcome session. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Side view of a person standing at a podium in a sun drenched room addressing a large seating group or parents and college students.

Dean of Students Christina Olstad speaks to incoming first-year students and their guests during the morning welcome session in Union South’s Varsity Hall. SOAR is often the first time new students meet campus leaders and hear about important resources available to all students through the Office of Student Assistance and Support. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A room full of college students stand together in a line with arms linked around each other while singing a song.

Played during many academic and athletic events, the song "Varsity" is a time-honored tradition for students and alumni. A group of first-year students gather together in learning to sing and wave to the a capella song in Union South's Marquee Theater. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two college students wear red lanyards happily talk to each other while crossing the street.

First-year students Jenna Anderson (left) and Nate Unger (right) chat while walking across campus. The tour gives students a chance to locate the residence halls where they will live and further explore UW–Madison's Southeast and Lakeshore neighborhoods. Students and their guests can also catch a glimpse of life in University Housing by attending guided room viewings of some UW residence halls — a great opportunity to start a packing list for the year ahead. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A far away view of a group of college students sitting in a circle on a grassy green hill surrounded by older academic buildings.

SOAR participants are often found dotting UW–Madison's bright green quads during their small group sessions. Here, the first-year students take part in a discussion on Henry Mall, located on the west side of campus. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of college students laugh while standing in a line with their arms on the shoulders of the person in front of them.

At center, incoming first-year student Leila Fackie participates in ice-breakers during a small group session outside of Allen Centennial Garden, located in the Lakeshore residence hall neighborhood. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of people stand one one side of a table while conversing with two people sitting on the opposite side of the red-covered table.

Back at Union South, the SOAR Resource Fair connects students and their guests with with campus offices and resources. From right to left, incoming first-year student Aashish Mankala is joined by his father Nagender and mother Vaishnavi Mankala as the three talk with representatives of various campus organizations. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A group of students sit together in a crowded dining hall. They smile as they talk with one another.

From left to right, Leila Fackie and her mom, Claudia Parkes, meet other families attending the late-July SOAR session during dinner in Varsity Hall at Union South. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of college students sit on patio furniture talking as the sun goes down.

Back in their small groups after dinner, incoming students meet with their new student leader. Here, a group gathers on an outdoor patio in Union South as the sun begins to set over the City of Madison and the UW–Madison campus. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A student in a red UW Badgers shirt listens along with fellow incoming students as they listen to instructions for an activity.

Incoming undergraduate Nicholas Needham, along with his assigned small group, participates in a community building activity at Union South. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of students wearing backpacks walk up a flight of stairs in a new, brightly-lit building.

Incoming first-year students wearing their SOAR swag backpacks file into the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center, one of UW–Madison's newest buildings, for a tour and a chance to try out some of the facility's offerings. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man stands in the center of a dark room holing a golf club while playing a virtual golf game.

Bakke is home to a variety of leisure and recreation activities. Some students try their hand at virtual golf while touring the fitness facilities at Bakke. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A standing woman leans over two seated college students and points at their computers.

Incoming students end their SOAR experience at College Library registering for classes and discussing possible academic paths for their time at UW–Madison. At center, peer advisor Lorena Marrari helps first-year students entering the College of Letters & Science register for fall semester classes during the advising portion of their orientation. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A standing woman leans over two seated college students and points at their computers.

From left to right at back standing, Madeline Fer-Chapman, academic advisor, and Mason Lebens, peer advisor, assist incoming first-year engineering students Chance Bielefeld and Marah Clark with registration for fall semester classes, which officially begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

See more photo stories

Tags: New students, Office of Student Assistance and Support, SOAR, student affairs

You may also like…