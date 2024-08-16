At UW–Madison, summer means SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising and Registration). The two-day program involves a lot more than enrolling for first semester classes, although there is a certain excitement about that if we do say so ourselves. It’s also about developing an academic plan, meeting fellow Badgers and exploring the place students will call home for the next four years.

Fun Fact: The average undergraduate student at UW–Madison earns a degree in less than four years — 3.84 to be exact.

This summer’s SOAR program, which ended in-person sessions on Aug. 9, was no exception. During their 48 hours on campus, incoming students and their families learned what’s at the heart of the Wisconsin Experience as they begin their journey together as new Badgers.