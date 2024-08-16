Photo gallery First-year UW–Madison students SOAR to new heights
At UW–Madison, summer means SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising and Registration). The two-day program involves a lot more than enrolling for first semester classes, although there is a certain excitement about that if we do say so ourselves. It’s also about developing an academic plan, meeting fellow Badgers and exploring the place students will call home for the next four years.
Fun Fact: The average undergraduate student at UW–Madison earns a degree in less than four years — 3.84 to be exact.
This summer’s SOAR program, which ended in-person sessions on Aug. 9, was no exception. During their 48 hours on campus, incoming students and their families learned what’s at the heart of the Wisconsin Experience as they begin their journey together as new Badgers.
Union South, dubbed "the south campus living room," plays host to many of the SOAR sessions during the two days of programming. Here, a group of incoming students make their way down the stairs in Union South. Coordinated by the Office of Student Transition and Family Engagement, SOAR provides new students and their parents and guests an opportunity to meet with staff and advisors, register for classes, stay in a residence hall, take a campus tour and learn about campus resources.
Incoming undergraduate student Lydia Ewing (left) and her father look over their welcome packet materials during the SOAR welcome session.
Dean of Students Christina Olstad speaks to incoming first-year students and their guests during the morning welcome session in Union South’s Varsity Hall. SOAR is often the first time new students meet campus leaders and hear about important resources available to all students through the Office of Student Assistance and Support.
Played during many academic and athletic events, the song "Varsity" is a time-honored tradition for students and alumni. A group of first-year students gather together in learning to sing and wave to the a capella song in Union South's Marquee Theater.
First-year students Jenna Anderson (left) and Nate Unger (right) chat while walking across campus. The tour gives students a chance to locate the residence halls where they will live and further explore UW–Madison's Southeast and Lakeshore neighborhoods. Students and their guests can also catch a glimpse of life in University Housing by attending guided room viewings of some UW residence halls — a great opportunity to start a packing list for the year ahead.
SOAR participants are often found dotting UW–Madison's bright green quads during their small group sessions. Here, the first-year students take part in a discussion on Henry Mall, located on the west side of campus.
At center, incoming first-year student Leila Fackie participates in ice-breakers during a small group session outside of Allen Centennial Garden, located in the Lakeshore residence hall neighborhood.
Back at Union South, the SOAR Resource Fair connects students and their guests with with campus offices and resources. From right to left, incoming first-year student Aashish Mankala is joined by his father Nagender and mother Vaishnavi Mankala as the three talk with representatives of various campus organizations.
From left to right, Leila Fackie and her mom, Claudia Parkes, meet other families attending the late-July SOAR session during dinner in Varsity Hall at Union South.
Back in their small groups after dinner, incoming students meet with their new student leader. Here, a group gathers on an outdoor patio in Union South as the sun begins to set over the City of Madison and the UW–Madison campus.
Incoming undergraduate Nicholas Needham, along with his assigned small group, participates in a community building activity at Union South.
Incoming first-year students wearing their SOAR swag backpacks file into the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center, one of UW–Madison's newest buildings, for a tour and a chance to try out some of the facility's offerings.
Bakke is home to a variety of leisure and recreation activities. Some students try their hand at virtual golf while touring the fitness facilities at Bakke.
Incoming students end their SOAR experience at College Library registering for classes and discussing possible academic paths for their time at UW–Madison. At center, peer advisor Lorena Marrari helps first-year students entering the College of Letters & Science register for fall semester classes during the advising portion of their orientation.
From left to right at back standing, Madeline Fer-Chapman, academic advisor, and Mason Lebens, peer advisor, assist incoming first-year engineering students Chance Bielefeld and Marah Clark with registration for fall semester classes, which officially begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4.