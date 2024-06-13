 Skip to main content
June 13, 2024

Curious nature lovers crowded to Cicadapalooza, held on June 8 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, to learn all about the noisy bugs. The University of Wisconsin–Madison entomology department held the event in honor of this year’s periodical cicada emergence, which is particularly strong in Lake Geneva. Events included walking tours to observe the periodical cicadas and talks by UW professor Dan Young, director of the Wisconsin Insect Research Collection, and Extension entomologist PJ Liesch. Visitors explored cicada-, insect-, and nature-themed tables, and asked questions of UW bug experts.

Standing in the rain near a grassy lawn, a man with an umbrella and young girl in a raincoat read a folding sign about an event called Cicadapalooza.

A young visitor looks at the sign for Cicadapalooza, an event hosted by Visit Lake Geneva and the UW–Madison Department of Entomology in Lake Geneva on June 8. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two children and an adult gather around a glass display case and point to the pinned cicadas inside.

From left to right, Mabi Urban, age 8; Emery Otzen, age 5; and Kelly Otzen of Lake Geneva examine preserved cicadas specimens while learning from UW entomologist Claudio Gratton. Otzen said: “The kids have been picking up lots of cicadas and are really into science.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man and young girl step up to a display table where a woman is giving a demonstration examining insects under a microscope.

It wasn't all about cicadas. Here, Linda Oforka, UW–Madison entomology teaching faculty member, shows mosquito samples to five-year-old Lochlyn (dressed as a bat) and Ed Black. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Close up photo of a live periodical cicada with a black body, amber wings and red eyes. It's sitting on a person's fingertip.

But it was mostly about cicadas. Here, a live cicada from the 17-year brood passes between the hands of Dave Oelert and Debbie Oelert, from Richmond, Illinois. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Standing outside in rain, a man speaks to a gathered audience.

Russell Groves, professor, Extension specialist and entomology department chair, holds a cicada while leading a rainy tour at Cicadapalooza. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman smiles to the camera as a periodical cicada rests on her forehead.

Morgan Weissner, graduate student in entomology, volunteers as an insect ambassador and studies integrated pest management. She works with sustainable control methods for managing the Colorado potato beetle. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man standing outdoors under a popup tent speaks and gestures with his hands. A woman behind him listens in.

PJ Liesch, professor of entomology and director of the UW Insect Diagnostic Lab, answers cicada-related questions from visitors. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Standing on a residential sidewalk in the rain, a group of people in rain gear look on as a man in the group leans forward to point toward a tree trunk hosting cicadas.

James Crall, assistant professor of entomology, leads a neighborhood tour in search of cicadas. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

In a close-up photo, empty, brown cicada casings hang from a mossy green tree branch.

Empty cicada casings cling to a branch. Their former inhabitants have moved onward and upward into the tree canopy. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

