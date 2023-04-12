The Kohl Center was rocking late Tuesday night during a recognition event for second- and third-shift employees, part of the festivities of Investiture Week. Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, Bucky Badger and others stopped by to show appreciation to those who keep campus running in the evening and early morning hours. Everyone enjoyed food and beverages, music by the UW Band and even some spontaneous polka dancing. Investiture is a series of special campus events planned for April 3-15 to celebrate the university and formally welcome Jennifer L. Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of the UW–Madison.



