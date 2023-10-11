A little over a week ago on Oct. 1, just before the air turned crisp and the leaves began to fall, volunteers with The People’s Farm student organization gathered at the F.H. King garden in Eagle Heights to gather their harvest after a summer spent tending, watering and weeding. After the apples were picked, the kale washed and the potatoes dug up from the earth, the students hauled their harvest to East Campus Mall, where they gave away their fresh fruits and vegetables to the campus community.