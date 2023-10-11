 Skip to main content
Photo gallery A harvest for all from the People’s Farm

October 11, 2023
In a lush, late-season vegetable garden filled with green plants, a group of students works to gather the harvest into crates.

Student volunteers harvest a variety of vegetables as part of The People’s Farm student organization at the F.H. King garden at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Oct. 1, 2023. The food was then distributed for free to community members at East Campus Mall. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo: Bryce Richter

A little over a week ago on Oct. 1, just before the air turned crisp and the leaves began to fall, volunteers with The People’s Farm student organization gathered at the F.H. King garden in Eagle Heights to gather their harvest after a summer spent tending, watering and weeding. After the apples were picked, the kale washed and the potatoes dug up from the earth, the students hauled their harvest to East Campus Mall, where they gave away their fresh fruits and vegetables to the campus community.

Three women crouch down and use their hands to shovel potatoes into a crate.

Farm director Lucy Merkel (left) and student volunteer Katie harvest potatoes as part of The People’s Farm student organization at the F.H. King garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Four people crouch down to fill two plastic crates with harvested tomatoes.

Student volunteers harvest a variety of vegetables, including the tomatoes pictured here. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman in an apple tree hands a freshly picked apple down to a friend.

Finance Director Melina Nguyen climbs up to havest apples. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of students cut kale leaves from plants nearly as tall as themselves.

Student harvest darkibor and redbor kale. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A close shot of hands holding a bunch of kale leaves to a hose spigot.

Students took time to wash the vegetables before taking them to a give-away event on East Campus Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students sort through the gathered harvest.

Students sort through the gathered harvest. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A close shot of hands lifting plastic crates filled with vegetables into the back seat of a car.

Then they loaded their cars to the brim with their harvest. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman in the driver's seat of a car smiles to the camera. The passenger seat is loaded with orange pumpkins.

Club Programming Director Anna Kossolapov drives a car-load of vegetables to the give-away event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students pick from plastic crates filled with vegetables.

Members of the campus community pick from a variety of free, freshly picked fruits and vegetables at the The People’s Farm food stand set up on East Campus Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: recent sightings, student life

