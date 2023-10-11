Photo gallery A harvest for all from the People’s Farm
A little over a week ago on Oct. 1, just before the air turned crisp and the leaves began to fall, volunteers with The People’s Farm student organization gathered at the F.H. King garden in Eagle Heights to gather their harvest after a summer spent tending, watering and weeding. After the apples were picked, the kale washed and the potatoes dug up from the earth, the students hauled their harvest to East Campus Mall, where they gave away their fresh fruits and vegetables to the campus community.
Farm director Lucy Merkel (left) and student volunteer Katie harvest potatoes as part of The People’s Farm student organization at the F.H. King garden.
Student volunteers harvest a variety of vegetables, including the tomatoes pictured here.
Finance Director Melina Nguyen climbs up to havest apples.
Student harvest darkibor and redbor kale.
Students took time to wash the vegetables before taking them to a give-away event on East Campus Mall.
Students sort through the gathered harvest.
Then they loaded their cars to the brim with their harvest.
Club Programming Director Anna Kossolapov drives a car-load of vegetables to the give-away event.
Members of the campus community pick from a variety of free, freshly picked fruits and vegetables at the The People’s Farm food stand set up on East Campus Mall.
