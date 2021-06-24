 Skip to main content
Photo gallery A good day to spike and dig

June 24, 2021

With many in-person activities resuming on campus, students enthusiastically competed in a RecWell intramural sand volleyball tournament on June 21 at the courts on Observatory Drive. Distancing and wearing masks are no longer required while outdoors.

A student tosses up a serve. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The setting sun provided a pretty backdrop to the volleyball action. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A rally continues as a player sets the ball. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Volleyball is one of many in-person activities that are starting again on campus. Photo by: Bryce Richter

