Photo gallery An exuberant, intercultural competition of dance

February 24, 2020

The Chinese Undergraduate Student Association held a Show Me Your Dance event at the Wisconsin Union Theatre’s Shannon Hall on Feb. 22. Student performers and audiences from different cultural backgrounds all joined in, creating intercultural communication through art.  The event featured dancers from Madacom, a Madison dance community comprised of three separate UW organizations: Dancas Dance Crew, Korean & American Student Performers (KASPer), and Hypnotiq: Hip Hop Dance Crew; as well as Project Fresh from the University of Notre Dame, and the UKAN Asian Hiphop Dance Crew from Ohio State University.

A performer in front of a projected sign saying

A DJ warms up the crowd with music. Photo by Brian Huynh

Performers dance on stage with dramatic flair.

From left to right, judges Monyett Crump, Hazael Castillo, and Kayleb Yang perform during the Chinese Undergraduate Student Association’s Show Me Your Dance event. Photo by Brian Huynh

Dancers raise their arms in carefully synchronized choreography.

Student members of Project Fresh from the University of Notre Dame perform their routine. Photo by Brian Huynh

Several crouching dancers form a circle around another dancer.

The UKAN Asian Hiphop Dance Crew from Ohio State University performs. Photo by Brian Huynh

Dancers move across the stage.

Student members of Madacom, a Madison dance community, break it down. Photo by Brian Huynh

A dancer points to the crowd.

Members of UW-Madison's Madacom perform. Madacom is a UW-Madison dance community comprised of three separate UW organizations: Dancas Dance Crew, Korean & American Student Performers (KASPer), and Hypnotiq: Hip Hop Dance Crew. Photo by Brian Huynh

Dancers hold up a sign.

Madacom dance crew members line up. Photo by Brian Huynh

A group of dancers sit watching two others dance.

Dancers perform their routines, and competing dancers respond with theirs during the dance battle. Photo by Brian Huynh

A female dancer raises her arms.

The dance battle featured dancers from Madacom, a Madison dance community, Project Fresh from the University of Notre Dame, and the UKAN Asian Hiphop Dance Crew from Ohio State University. Photo by Brian Huynh

Audience members jump up and wave their arms.

Audience members applaud the dance battle. Photo by Brian Huynh

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: dance, recent sightings, student life

You may also like…