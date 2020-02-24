The Chinese Undergraduate Student Association held a Show Me Your Dance event at the Wisconsin Union Theatre’s Shannon Hall on Feb. 22. Student performers and audiences from different cultural backgrounds all joined in, creating intercultural communication through art. The event featured dancers from Madacom, a Madison dance community comprised of three separate UW organizations: Dancas Dance Crew, Korean & American Student Performers (KASPer), and Hypnotiq: Hip Hop Dance Crew; as well as Project Fresh from the University of Notre Dame, and the UKAN Asian Hiphop Dance Crew from Ohio State University.



1 A DJ warms up the crowd with music. Photo by Brian Huynh

2 From left to right, judges Monyett Crump, Hazael Castillo, and Kayleb Yang perform during the Chinese Undergraduate Student Association’s Show Me Your Dance event. Photo by Brian Huynh

3 Student members of Project Fresh from the University of Notre Dame perform their routine. Photo by Brian Huynh

4 The UKAN Asian Hiphop Dance Crew from Ohio State University performs. Photo by Brian Huynh

5 Student members of Madacom, a Madison dance community, break it down. Photo by Brian Huynh

6 Members of UW-Madison's Madacom perform. Madacom is a UW-Madison dance community comprised of three separate UW organizations: Dancas Dance Crew, Korean & American Student Performers (KASPer), and Hypnotiq: Hip Hop Dance Crew. Photo by Brian Huynh

7 Madacom dance crew members line up. Photo by Brian Huynh

8 Dancers perform their routines, and competing dancers respond with theirs during the dance battle. Photo by Brian Huynh

9 The dance battle featured dancers from Madacom, a Madison dance community, Project Fresh from the University of Notre Dame, and the UKAN Asian Hiphop Dance Crew from Ohio State University. Photo by Brian Huynh

10 Audience members applaud the dance battle. Photo by Brian Huynh