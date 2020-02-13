Looking for signs of love on this Valentine’s Day? If you look closely, you can find plenty of them on the walls, desks and tables throughout UW–Madison. Some are as recent as last week, and some signify a love from decades ago. Take a look.



1 Evidence of love can be found in the fifth-floor stairwell in Science Hall. Photo by Brian Huynh

2 Love can be for the university, too, as shown in the fifth-floor stairwell in Science Hall. Photo by Brian Huynh

3 Cupid has clearly visited this vintage wooden table at the Memorial Union's Der Rathskeller. Photo by Brian Huynh