February 13, 2020

Looking for signs of love on this Valentine’s Day? If you look closely, you can find plenty of them on the walls, desks and tables throughout UW–Madison. Some are as recent as last week, and some signify a love from decades ago. Take a look.

A brick wall has a heart sketched and the words

Evidence of love can be found in the fifth-floor stairwell in Science Hall. Photo by Brian Huynh

Photo: A drawing of a heart and the letters

Love can be for the university, too, as shown in the fifth-floor stairwell in Science Hall. Photo by Brian Huynh

Cupid has clearly visited this vintage wooden table at the Memorial Union's Der Rathskeller.

Cupid has clearly visited this vintage wooden table at the Memorial Union's Der Rathskeller. Photo by Brian Huynh

