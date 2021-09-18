Alumni from UW–Madison’s class of 2020 are gathering on campus this weekend to celebrate their commencement in-person. The pandemic caused them to be delayed at the time. The weekend included an ice cream social, a celebration at Camp Randall Stadium, and an exclusive concert at The Sylvee,



1 Class of 2020 alumni collect wristbands for an exclusive concert at The Sylvee, all part of a welcome-back Class of 2020 Graduate Celebration weekend. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Class of 2020 alumni, from left to right, Teddy Powers, Kyle Hornick, Maya Pierick, Lydia Odegard and Madison Hartup catch up. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 UW-Madison 2020 alumnus Bexultan Abylkhan makes a photo of fellow 2020 alumnus Anvar Khamitov standing with giant 2020 numbers placed on the base of Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Kaylee Garland, left, and Dorie Weller pose in cap and gown at the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Jeff Miller