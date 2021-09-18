Photo gallery Class of 2020 Celebration: Better late than never
Alumni from UW–Madison’s class of 2020 are gathering on campus this weekend to celebrate their commencement in-person. The pandemic caused them to be delayed at the time. The weekend included an ice cream social, a celebration at Camp Randall Stadium, and an exclusive concert at The Sylvee,
Class of 2020 alumni collect wristbands for an exclusive concert at The Sylvee, all part of a welcome-back Class of 2020 Graduate Celebration weekend.
Class of 2020 alumni, from left to right, Teddy Powers, Kyle Hornick, Maya Pierick, Lydia Odegard and Madison Hartup catch up.
UW-Madison 2020 alumnus Bexultan Abylkhan makes a photo of fellow 2020 alumnus Anvar Khamitov standing with giant 2020 numbers placed on the base of Bascom Hill.
Kaylee Garland, left, and Dorie Weller pose in cap and gown at the Memorial Union Terrace.
From left to right, Pat Connaughton, keynote speaker and player with the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Chancellor Rebecca Blank and alumnus Ted Kellner are pictured during a luncheon on the Memorial Union’s Tripp Deck .
Tags: alumni, commencement, recent sightings