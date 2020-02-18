You’re invited to an ATP status update Feb. 26

All faculty and staff are invited to join the Administrative Transformation Program for the latest update on its effort to upgrade and modernize financial and human resources processes that support an increasingly complex teaching and research environment.

The intent of ATP is to provide timely and meaningful data to support decision-making, streamline processes, and improve the quality of service to the campus community to better keep pace with growing and evolving needs.

The event will be held in the Biotechnology Center Auditorium from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

ATP Program Director Nick Tincher and Program Executive Steve Kish will share information about recent program accomplishments, the reasons behind the project, and “preplanning workstreams.” They will be joined by Executive Sponsors Rob Cramer, UW System vice president of administration, and Laurent Heller, UW–Madison vice chancellor for finance and administration, to discuss ATP’s connection to the broader UW mission. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and share their feedback.

Register to attend in person or watch via livestream. A recording of the event will also be posted on the ATP website following the update. Live captioning services are unavailable; the recorded presentation will have English captions. To request spoken language or ASL translation or additional accommodations, please email atp@vc.wisc.edu.