You can cast your ballot on campus starting Tuesday through Oct. 30

In-person absentee voting for city of Madison residents will take place at three outdoor tents on campus starting Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Tents will be set up at Union South, Memorial Union and East Campus Mall outside the Student Activity Center through Oct. 30. Voting will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

You can complete the entire voting process, from registering to casting your ballot, in one visit.

In the event of inclement weather, voting will take place inside Memorial Union; check @BadgersVote on Instagram and Twitter for updates.

UW–Madison is again competing in the Big Ten Voting Challenge, a competition among the 14 member institutions to see which have the highest voter turnout and the biggest increase. In the 2018 midterm elections, UW–Madison placed second in turnout.

If an off-campus location is more convenient, check out this list. If you have a question about how to vote, call or text the Wisconsin voter helpline, (608) 285-2141.

If you’re planning to vote by mail, be sure to return your ballot as soon as possible. The Madison City Clerk’s Office has already provided nearly 100,000 absentee ballots.

You’re ready to vote if you have one of these forms of photo I.D.: a valid Wisconsin driver’s license, Wisconsin state ID, U.S. passport, U.S. Uniformed Services card, Veterans Affairs ID, tribal ID or Certificate of Naturalization. The address on your I.D. does not matter.

Students who don’t have one of the above can now download and print the UW–Madison voting-compliant I.D. This is the same I.D. that is provided by the Wiscard Office in Union South, now available virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit voterid.wisc.edu. (Need a printer? Make an appointment on campus)

“Remember, voting doesn’t just decide who the President is – it determines how our communities provide important services such as transportation, public safety and education; support affordable housing; and address the impacts of climate change, among other things,” Dean of Students Christina Olstad and ASM Chair Matthew Mitnick said in a letter to students last week. “By voting, you participate in planning your future. So don’t delay, get ready to vote today.”