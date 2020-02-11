Get Social: Lady Liberty with dogs, flamingos and more

February 11, 2020 By Nate Moll

It’s about as photogenic as it gets: Lady Liberty’s head and arm on Lake Mendota, with an orange sunset setting the ice ablaze.

In this week’s Get Social, take a look at some of the best selfies and photos from the Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival.

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.

Lady liberty got me feeling homesick ????

You’re weird, Madison.

look mom, I went outside!!

