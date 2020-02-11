Get Social: Lady Liberty with dogs, flamingos and more
It’s about as photogenic as it gets: Lady Liberty’s head and arm on Lake Mendota, with an orange sunset setting the ice ablaze.
In this week’s Get Social, take a look at some of the best selfies and photos from the Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival.
Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.
Lady liberty got me feeling homesick ????
I got all da pets today ???????????? everybody said I was a good boi and very handsome. tanks but give me treat then I’ll believe ya. . . . . #tgpfeature #tongueouttuesday #tot #harvestimekennel #goldens #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #puppy #goldensofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #retrievergram #retrieverpuppies #goldenretriverworld #goldenretriverworld #goldenlife #madisongoldens #welovegoldens #goldengram #goldenretrievergram #goldenpuppy #puppylove #lovegoldens #wisconsindog #goldenlove #dogsofwisconsin #dogsofmadison #dogsofinstagram #dogsofmadisonwi #madisonwi #danecountydogs
Give us liberty or give us treats! WAIT, does this mean we don’t get treats now?! ???? Anyone else get serious ‘Day After Tomorrow’ vibes here? #LetFreedomRing . BEHIND THE SCENES: The answer is no, this is not photoshopped! It’s a blow up Statue of Liberty that our local lake puts up for a few days as a fun photo op and to get people out on the frozen lake (Lake Mendota, WI). The original statue first appeared on the ice back in 1979. Check out our stories for some video of us with the statue and a before and after. Does your city do anything like this?
I pretty much spent my Saturday shooting Winter Carnival. It was freezing but I'd be lying if I said it wasn't fun. I'm pretty sure I've got a cold now. But swipe to see one of the prettiest moons I've ever seen. . . . . . #uwmadison #wintercarnival #travelwisconsin #wisconsin #madison #moon #sunset #memorialunion #agameoftones #artofvisuals
slight recap of finals, super stoked to snag????at this year’s @hoofer_sns rail jam ——————————————— shout out @tyrolbasin @drinkdoc @focus_boardshop @lesmoise and all others who put this on!! and all the riders who seshed! truly a dope experience! ——————————————— #snowboarding #hoofers #railjam #madison #shred #sauce #midwest #SHAREthefeed #sesh #ridesnowboards #midwestfreeriders #olliewoodactionsports @olliewoodactionsports @midwestfreeriders
