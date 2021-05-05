Video: Graduating students remember, reflect
Members of the Class of 2021 share some of their favorite memories, lessons learned, and what they will miss the most from their time on the UW–Madison campus. Just over 7,600 students will graduate May 8 during two commencement ceremonies at Camp Randall Stadium. “Throughout the course of this past year, I have been impressed by the resilience and grace that the Class of 2021 has demonstrated in the face of upheaval and uncertainty,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
Tags: commencement, students