Video: Graduating students remember, reflect

Members of the Class of 2021 share some of their favorite memories, lessons learned, and what they will miss the most from their time on the UW–Madison campus. Just over 7,600 students will graduate May 8 during two commencement ceremonies at Camp Randall Stadium. “Throughout the course of this past year, I have been impressed by the resilience and grace that the Class of 2021 has demonstrated in the face of upheaval and uncertainty,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

A few graduating seniors tell us who around campus was a mentor to them, and how they influenced them in such a positive way.

“Doing things outside of your comfort zone is the biggest thing for me.”

“Don’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”

“Just continuously ask questions.”

“We all came together and sang ‘On, Wisconsin!'”

“I have learned to be an advocate for myself.”

“You really do got to take advantage of the time you’re here.”

“Getting to hang out with everyone when it’s nice outside.”

“I have felt so supported by my friends and so loved.”