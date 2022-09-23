UW Varsity Band Concert 2022 broadcasting on PBS Wisconsin Sept. 26 and streaming now

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s annual Varsity Band Concert returns to PBS Wisconsin with all the spirit and spectacle fans have come to expect.

The 2022 UW Varsity Band Concert will premiere on PBS Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The full show is also available now to stream on demand across a variety of platforms, including on the PBS Wisconsin website and the free PBS Video App.

Recorded at the Kohl Center in April 2022, this year’s UW Varsity Band Concert features UW–Madison Director of Bands Dr. Corey Pompey leading the celebrated ensemble through a mix of new material and familiar favorites, including a tribute to Queen and a salute to members of our nation’s Armed Forces.

Funding for the 2022 UW Varsity Band Concert is provided by the Focus Fund for the Arts and Friends of PBS Wisconsin.

PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin.

PBS Wisconsin is a place to grow through learning on WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.