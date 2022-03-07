UW Varsity Band spring concert returns to Kohl Center April 22, 23

Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching Band halftime shows at football games to UW Varsity Band appearances at volleyball, hockey, and basketball games.

In the spring semester the band offers runout concerts that bring Badger Spirit to communities across the state and celebrate with a culminating annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert at the Kohl Center.

The band is excited to welcome fans back to the concert after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Honoring Badger Band traditions and featuring new halftime charts, the April 2022 UW Varsity Band Spring Concert will appeal to Badger Band fans of all ages.

Highlights for this year’s show include “Bohemian Wait for It,” “Country Classics” and “The Music of Panic at the Disco” along with long-time favorites like “Space Badgers,” “If You Want to Be a Badger” and our signature Badger Band Finale. Get your tickets now and help us welcome Director Corey Pompey and the 2021-2022 Badger Band back to the Kohl Center. All proceeds benefit the Badger Band program.

Event: UW Varsity Band Spring Concert

Dates: Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Kohl Center

Running Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Tickets: $25 General Public; $15 UW–Madison Students

All sales are through the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office:

Purchase in person at 1440 Monroe Street

By phone at (608) 262-1440 or 1-800-GO-BADGERS

Online at www.badgerband.com

Schools & Groups:

Deadline: Reserve by April 1. Contact Anna Leach, Ticket Office Assistant, at (608) 890-3955 or AEL@athletics.wisc.edu for more information.

Special Group Rates: School groups of 20+ get a special rate of $15/each in select sections; Groups of 8+ get a special rate of $20/each for seats in select sections.