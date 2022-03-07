 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

UW Varsity Band spring concert returns to Kohl Center April 22, 23

March 7, 2022 By Eric Murtaugh

The marching band prepares to take the field at Camp Randall on Sept. 11, 2021. Pathum Karunaratne/UWSMPH Media Solutions

Band members clearly enjoy the performances. Pathum Karunaratne/UWSMPH Media Solutions

Some say the tubas are the heart and soul of the band. Pathum Karunaratne/UWSMPH Media Solutions

Can you join us in a polka? Pathum Karunaratne/UWSMPH Media Solutions

The drum majors set the tone for the performance. Pathum Karunaratne/UWSMPH Media Solutions

Band members go to many lengths to entertain, sometimes even standing on their heads. Pathum Karunaratne/UWSMPH Media Solutions

Band director Corey Pompey introduces himself to the crowd during the Badger Bash pregame tailgate before a game in 2019. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching Band halftime shows at football games to UW Varsity Band appearances at volleyball, hockey, and basketball games.

In the spring semester the band offers runout concerts that bring Badger Spirit to communities across the state and celebrate with a culminating annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert at the Kohl Center.

The band is excited to welcome fans back to the concert after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Honoring Badger Band traditions and featuring new halftime charts, the April 2022 UW Varsity Band Spring Concert will appeal to Badger Band fans of all ages.

Highlights for this year’s show include “Bohemian Wait for It,” “Country Classics” and “The Music of Panic at the Disco” along with long-time favorites like “Space Badgers,” “If You Want to Be a Badger” and our signature Badger Band Finale. Get your tickets now and help us welcome Director Corey Pompey and the 2021-2022 Badger Band back to the Kohl Center. All proceeds benefit the Badger Band program.

Event: UW Varsity Band Spring Concert

Dates: Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Kohl Center

Running Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Tickets: $25 General Public; $15 UW–Madison Students

All sales are through the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office:

  • Purchase in person at 1440 Monroe Street
  • By phone at (608) 262-1440 or 1-800-GO-BADGERS
  • Online at www.badgerband.com

Schools & Groups: 

Deadline: Reserve by April 1. Contact Anna Leach, Ticket Office Assistant, at (608) 890-3955 or AEL@athletics.wisc.edu for more information.

Special Group Rates: School groups of 20+ get a special rate of $15/each in select sections; Groups of 8+ get a special rate of $20/each for seats in select sections.

Tags: arts, marching band, outreach