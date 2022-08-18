UW–Madison ranks highly worldwide, also named a Best Value College
The University of Wisconsin–Madison has performed well in two rankings released this week.
UW–Madison is ranked 33rd in the world and 23rd in the United States in the Academic Ranking of World Universities. It is the third-highest ranked Big Ten school, behind only the University of Michigan and Northwestern University.
Conducted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, ARWU uses six indicators to rank world universities, including: the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate, number of articles published in the journals Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index-Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and the per capita academic performance of a university.
Last year, UW–Madison was ranked 31st in the world, 21st in the U.S. and second among Big Ten universities. More than 2,000 universities were ranked, with the top 1,000 published by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy.
In addition, UW–Madison has once again been named a Best Value College by Princeton Review, coming in 28th among public schools. It also was ranked 8th in Best Schools for Financial Aid among publics, up from 16th last year.
Other highlights from the Princeton Review rankings released Wednesday include:
11th: Their Students Love These Colleges
14th: Best Health Services
15th: Best-Run Colleges
17th: Students Love Their School Teams
17th: Top 20 Best Alumni Networks (Public Schools)
17th: Top 20 Best Schools for Internships (Public Schools)
23rd: Best College Newspaper
23rd: Best Quality of Life
24th: Best College Library
24th: Great Financial Aid
25th: College City Gets High Marks
The lists are based on the education services company surveys of 160,000 students attending the schools in its flagship college guide, “The Best 388 Colleges,” out Aug. 23.
Other recent rankings include:
- Money Magazine’s Best Colleges in America: 17th, scored on 24 measures in three areas: quality, affordability and outcomes.
- Center for World University Rankings: 27th worldwide and 20th nationally.
- NTU World University Rankings, released in June by National Taiwan University: 50th in the world, up from 53rd in 2021. NTU Ranking compares the scientific performance of world universities based entirely on academic publications from three perspectives ─ research productivity, research impact and research excellence. NTU also ranks six fields, with UW–Madison ranking: 25th in agriculture; 128th in engineering; 54th in life sciences; 91st in medicine, 46th in natural sciences and 40th in social sciences. Out of 27 ranked subjects, UW performed particularly well in these subjects: 23rd in biology and biochemistry; 24th in plant and animal science; 27th in microbiology and 27th in environment/ecology.
- QS World University: 83rd. Criteria for the ranking included academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, employer reputation, proportion of international students and proportion of international faculty.
- AppliedHE Rankometer World University Rankings 2022: 39th in July. The AppliedHE Rankometer is a composite of five of the world’s most influential university rankings: Shanghai Rankings’ Academic Ranking of World Universities, CWTS Leiden Ranking, QS World University Rankings, THE World University Rankings and Ranking Web of Universities Webometrics World. A university’s “Ranko” Score is calculated by adding their ranking positions in the five composite rankings. Universities are then ranked from the lowest to the highest Ranko Score. This composite ranking emphasizes excellence across many rankings which use a wide range of metrics to assess institutions.
- Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS): Several subjects ranked highly.
