UW–Madison ranks highly worldwide, also named a Best Value College

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has performed well in two rankings released this week.

UW–Madison is ranked 33rd in the world and 23rd in the United States in the Academic Ranking of World Universities. It is the third-highest ranked Big Ten school, behind only the University of Michigan and Northwestern University.

Conducted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, ARWU uses six indicators to rank world universities, including: the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate, number of articles published in the journals Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index-Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and the per capita academic performance of a university.

Last year, UW–Madison was ranked 31st in the world, 21st in the U.S. and second among Big Ten universities. More than 2,000 universities were ranked, with the top 1,000 published by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy.

In addition, UW–Madison has once again been named a Best Value College by Princeton Review, coming in 28th among public schools. It also was ranked 8th in Best Schools for Financial Aid among publics, up from 16th last year.

Other highlights from the Princeton Review rankings released Wednesday include:

11th: Their Students Love These Colleges

14th: Best Health Services

15th: Best-Run Colleges

17th: Students Love Their School Teams

17th: Top 20 Best Alumni Networks (Public Schools)

17th: Top 20 Best Schools for Internships (Public Schools)

23rd: Best College Newspaper

23rd: Best Quality of Life

24th: Best College Library

24th: Great Financial Aid

25th: College City Gets High Marks

The lists are based on the education services company surveys of 160,000 students attending the schools in its flagship college guide, “The Best 388 Colleges,” out Aug. 23.

Other recent rankings include: