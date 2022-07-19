UW–Madison performs well in global subject rankings

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has performed among the world’s best in the latest Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS).

Conducted by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, an independent organization dedicated to research on higher education intelligence and consultation, the ranking includes more than 1,800 out of 5,000 universities across 96 countries and regions in Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences and Medical Sciences.

The rankings use a range of objective academic indicators and third-party data to measure the performance of world universities in relevant subjects, including international academic awards, top academic achievements, research quality, and international collaboration. In GRAS 2022, the index of international academic awards is based on the Academic Excellence Survey (AES).

UW–Madison subjects ranked highly include:

Natural sciences

Mathematics: 13

Geography: 28

Atmospheric science: 46

Engineering

Environmental science and engineering: 4

Biotechnology: 34

Remote sensing: 34

Life Sciences

Agricultural sciences: 20

Medical Sciences

Medical technology: 25

Nursing: 27

Social Sciences

Communication: 10

Education: 12

Statistics: 15

Sociology: 16

Psychology: 26

Political science: 32

Economics: 35

The detailed methodology and full results can be viewed here.