UW–Madison again scores high in world university rankings

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has been ranked 27th worldwide and 20th nationally by the Center for World University Rankings.

Nearly 20,000 institutions were ranked, and those that placed at the top made the Global 2,000 list. Last year, UW–Madison ranked 25th overall and 19th nationally.

The indicators CWUR uses to rank universities are grouped into four areas:

Education: The number of a university’s alumni who have won major academic distinctions relative to the university’s size.

Employability: The number of alumni who have held top executive positions at the world’s largest companies relative to the university’s size.

Faculty: The number of faculty members who have won major academic distinctions.

Research: The number of research papers, how many appeared in top-tier and highly influential journals, and the number of highly-cited papers.

UW–Madison was ranked 34th in education (33rd last year), 100th in employability (97th last year), 30th in faculty (29th last year) and 35th in research (32nd last year).

CWUR is a consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes.

The ranking started out in 2012 with the aim of ranking the top 100 global universities. In 2019, the ranking expanded to list the top 2,000 universities worldwide.

For the complete list, visit cwur.org