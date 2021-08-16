UW–Madison moves up in worldwide ranking of universities

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has risen to 31st in the world and 21st in the United States in the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

UW–Madison is the second-highest ranked Big Ten school, behind only the University of Michigan.

Last year, UW–Madison was ranked 32nd in the world, 23rd in the U.S. and third among Big Ten universities.

Conducted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, the rankings are based on alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, research performance, highly cited researchers and papers published in Nature and Science, articles indexed in the Thomson Reuters Science Citation Index Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and per capita performance related to the size of an institution. The ARWU rankings were first published in 2003. More than 1,800 universities are ranked annually with the top 1,000 published.

UW–Madison also rose in the Center for World University Rankings released in April, ranking 25th worldwide and 19th nationally, up from 26th worldwide and 20th nationally last year.