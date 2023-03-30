UW–Madison Ranked in Top 500 America’s Best Large Employers for 2023

The University of Wisconsin–Madison ranked in the top 500 among “America’s Best Large Employers” for 2023 in a survey by Forbes.

UW–Madison came in at #196 on the list of employers with at least 5,000 employees. Eight large employers with headquarters in the state of Wisconsin were recognized in the rankings.

“UW‒Madison is committed to maintaining a campus culture that makes this a great place to work for all employees,” Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Rob Cramer says. “We periodically conduct surveys such as the 2022 Staff Climate Survey, which provides important information about whether staff feel safe, valued and that they belong. Using this information, we can identify specific areas of focus and take action to improve the work environment for all.”

The experiences of UW‒Madison faculty and students are also assessed at regular intervals, using other survey tools.

“We seek to create a workplace where all are valued and can reach their full potential. Striving for this ideal is an ongoing process that requires the collaboration of many,” Provost Karl Scholz says. “We are pleased to be recognized by Forbes as one of ‘America’s Best Large Employers,’ particularly given the fact that the results are based on input from employees across the country.”

Forbes partnered with an independent market research firm to compile the list of America’s Best Large Employers. The ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees. Participants were asked if they would recommend their current employers to friends and family (on a scale of 0 to 10), and to cite any other employer they would also recommend. The annual rankings from Forbes list the 500 large (more than 5,000 employees) and mid-size (1,000–5,000 employees) employers that received the most recommendations.