UW–Madison responds to 2022 staff climate survey results

Approximately 6,500 (38%) UW–Madison staff participated in the 2022 Staff Climate Survey. Respondents were invited to share their thoughts, experiences and concerns about working at the university. University leadership is committed to transparency in sharing the survey results with appropriate consideration for confidentiality.

While the University continues to analyze the qualitative (open-ended) responses, the quantitative responses have been added to an online dashboard on the survey website. The dashboard allows users to view results, across a variety of demographic factors, for schools, colleges, divisions and departments, with protections in place to protect respondents’ unique identities.

Provost Karl Scholz and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer sponsored the survey and have asked deans and directors to work with their leadership teams on reviewing the results and identifying specific actions to improve the work experience for staff in their area.

“The Staff Climate Survey is useful in identifying where more focus is needed to ensure all UW–Madison employees feel safe, valued and that they belong,” Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer said. “Each UW–Madison employee experiences the campus work environment in a different way and, as campus leaders, we need to understand the survey results and take action to create a community that makes us all proud.”

Some campus-wide trends that impact employees across schools, colleges, divisions and departments will be addressed at the campus level. For example, a group of representatives from the Provost’s Office and the Office of Human Resources’ Workforce Relations have started to investigate strategies to increase education about Hostile and Intimidating Behavior processes and prevention on campus.

“Hostile and intimidating behavior has no place in the workplace,” Provost Scholz said. “We will continue to work with our partners in the Office of Human Resources to address these concerns and ensure that our campus culture is one that makes UW–Madison a great place to work for all of our employees.”

While some resources and strategies will be created in response to the survey results, other useful resources are currently available for units and individual employees. These include:

Climate Data Action Toolkit – a document that contains recommendations and resources that highlight data findings, action planning, assessing progress and more.

Inclusion Resources – a list of workshops, conferences and other activities that support equity and inclusivity across the campus community.

Diversity Inventory – a searchable online database that connects students, faculty and staff to programs, events, research and support services.

These resources have also been shared with leaders in schools, colleges, divisions and departments to assist with internal discussions and next steps.

“UW–Madison has a number of experts to assist units in responding to the survey results,” Cramer said. “It’s important that we leverage this knowledge and experience and make it widely available to inform our next steps.”

The following UW–Madison departments and divisions can aid with ongoing discussions:

The survey was available to all permanent academic and university staff members, limited appointees who do not hold a faculty position and postdocs — about 16,800 people. Students and faculty members received other versions of the climate survey.

For more information about the Staff Climate Survey, visit the Provost Office’s website or contact staffclimatesurvey@wisc.edu.