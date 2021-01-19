Gov. Evers announces new public health emergency, issues new face coverings order

Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #104 and Emergency Order #1 establishing a new statewide public health emergency and face coverings requirement as the state continues to expand vaccination distribution across the state.

Executive Order #104 is available here and Emergency Order #1 is available here.

As of today, Wisconsin has administered 248,185 vaccines across the state and began administering vaccines in Phase 1B to first responders and law enforcement earlier this week. The Department of Health Services (DHS) also announced Wisconsinites 65 years or older will be eligible for the vaccine starting Mon., Jan. 25. There are approximately 700,000 Wisconsin residents 65 years or older that would be eligible for the next round of vaccines. Therefore, it will take time to get through this group and will be dependent on the number of vaccines provided by the federal government.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin's COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.