Photo gallery Diving into science with eager hands and brains
People of all ages got their hands dirty and their brains revved up as part of Science Expeditions, an annual open house to illustrate the value — and fun — of scientific research on campus, from April 8-10. From straining sediment in a water sample, to holding a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach, to “milking” a wooden cow, the activities illustrated the wide range of scientific activity on campus.
Visitors explore the Leonard R. Ingersoll Physics Museum in Chamberlin Hall.
A bright flame heats glasswork as chemistry PhD student Meghan Campbell demonstrates scientific glass blowing while making a kaliapparat — a device for the analysis of carbon in organisms — in Chamberlain Hall.
At left, Bliss Thiel, a microbiologist in the UW–Madison Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, helps her son Henry (age 6) sew flowers with written messages into a collaborative tapestry called “Marking Time" which is part of the Intercambios: Art, Stories, & Comunidad exhibition.
At right, Ken Cameron, director of the Wisconsin State Herbarium shows undergraduate student Sarah LoBorde (left) specimens from the collections at Birge Hall.
At left, undergraduate student Megan Nayar from the Wisconsin Sea Grant helps 6-year-old Adriana Rivera, 8-year-old Gabriela Rivera, and 4-year-old Sofia Rivera strain sediment from a water sample in a hands-on display in the Wisconsin Energy Institute.
As seen through a tomato plant, at right, Savannah Kind, an undergraduate student in the Horticulture 335 Greenhouse Cultivation Lab, gives a tour of the greenhouse, showing how the plants are watered and the different substrates in which they are grown in the D.C. Smith Greenhouse.
Children try the Stroop Color and Word Test, which is reading the names of colors written in ink of a different color, at a station on “The Puzzles of Brains” run by the Department of Educational Psychology in the Discovery Building.
Kindergartner Kenyan Darley moves the cranberry content of a test tube through a sieve with the help of undergraduate student Jordan Cargill from the cranberry genetics and genomics lab in the Discovery Building.
At right, Rachel Diel from the Discovery Center staff helps 3-year-old twins Belmont West (left) and Apollo West (right) make structures from pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks, and marshmallows at a table staffed by students from Engineers without Borders in the Discovery Building.
At left, undergraduate student and Goldwater Scholar Samuel Neumann helps 8-year-old Maria Escalona (center) and 6-year-old Ignacio Escalona (right) feed and pipet mock cell samples in the Discovery Building.
9-year-old Damien Gumm holds a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach at an exhibit staffed by August Easton-Calabria from the Crawl Lab in entomology.
At left, 3-year-old Belmont West tries “milking” a wooden cow while his twin brother Apollo West looks on in the discovery building.
Tags: outreach, recent sightings, science