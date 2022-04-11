People of all ages got their hands dirty and their brains revved up as part of Science Expeditions, an annual open house to illustrate the value — and fun — of scientific research on campus, from April 8-10. From straining sediment in a water sample, to holding a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach, to “milking” a wooden cow, the activities illustrated the wide range of scientific activity on campus.



1 Visitors explore the Leonard R. Ingersoll Physics Museum in Chamberlin Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 A bright flame heats glasswork as chemistry PhD student Meghan Campbell demonstrates scientific glass blowing while making a kaliapparat — a device for the analysis of carbon in organisms — in Chamberlain Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 At left, Bliss Thiel, a microbiologist in the UW–Madison Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, helps her son Henry (age 6) sew flowers with written messages into a collaborative tapestry called “Marking Time" which is part of the Intercambios: Art, Stories, & Comunidad exhibition. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 At right, Ken Cameron, director of the Wisconsin State Herbarium shows undergraduate student Sarah LoBorde (left) specimens from the collections at Birge Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 At left, undergraduate student Megan Nayar from the Wisconsin Sea Grant helps 6-year-old Adriana Rivera, 8-year-old Gabriela Rivera, and 4-year-old Sofia Rivera strain sediment from a water sample in a hands-on display in the Wisconsin Energy Institute. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 As seen through a tomato plant, at right, Savannah Kind, an undergraduate student in the Horticulture 335 Greenhouse Cultivation Lab, gives a tour of the greenhouse, showing how the plants are watered and the different substrates in which they are grown in the D.C. Smith Greenhouse. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Children try the Stroop Color and Word Test, which is reading the names of colors written in ink of a different color, at a station on “The Puzzles of Brains” run by the Department of Educational Psychology in the Discovery Building. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



8 Kindergartner Kenyan Darley moves the cranberry content of a test tube through a sieve with the help of undergraduate student Jordan Cargill from the cranberry genetics and genomics lab in the Discovery Building. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



9 At right, Rachel Diel from the Discovery Center staff helps 3-year-old twins Belmont West (left) and Apollo West (right) make structures from pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks, and marshmallows at a table staffed by students from Engineers without Borders in the Discovery Building. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



10 At left, undergraduate student and Goldwater Scholar Samuel Neumann helps 8-year-old Maria Escalona (center) and 6-year-old Ignacio Escalona (right) feed and pipet mock cell samples in the Discovery Building. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



11 9-year-old Damien Gumm holds a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach at an exhibit staffed by August Easton-Calabria from the Crawl Lab in entomology. Photo by: Althea Dotzour