Torstveit to lead Facilities Planning and Management at UW–Madison

Cindy Torstveit has been named the next associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Management (FP&M) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Torstveit, who currently serves as interim executive director for Physical Plant in FP&M, will begin her new role on Dec. 12.

Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer says Torstveit brings more than 25 years of experience in facilities management, capital planning, facilities design and real estate services. She has 13 years of experience working within the State of Wisconsin, having previously led the Department of Administration’s Division of Facilities Management.

“Cindy has spent the majority of her professional career in state service and is a true example of the Wisconsin Idea,” Cramer says. “She will be a strong advocate not only for the FP&M staff but for our greater campus mission as it relates to learning, research and outreach.”

The associate vice chancellor provides leadership, supervision and oversight to one of the largest and most diverse divisions at UW–Madison. “Cindy’s commitment to promoting equity and inclusion gives me confidence in her ability to establish a work culture that makes employees proud to be a part of the team,” Cramer says.

Included in the FP&M portfolio are facility planning and delivery, physical plant, environment, health and safety, sustainability, transportation services, and the associated operations and support services.

Torstveit will also serve as an important advisor and partner to Chancellor Rebecca Blank, Cramer and other campus leaders on capital planning, design and construction.

“I’m honored to continue serving this incredible institution,” Torstveit says. “I look forward to working with the FP&M team and others on campus to shape the future landscape of UW–Madison.”

Torstveit graduated from the School of Human Ecology at UW–Madison with a bachelor’s degree in interior design.

A 16-member search and screen committee of faculty, staff and students recommended finalists for the associate vice chancellor position to Cramer. Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine Mark Markel chaired the committee.