Three UW–Madison professors earn Guggenheim Fellowships

Three UW–Madison professors in the College of Letters & Science have been named 2026 Guggenheim Fellows by the Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. The prestigious awards are given to applicants across disciplines, both for their prior career achievements and great future potential.

Ilias Diakonikolas, the Sheldon B. Lubar Professor in Computer Sciences, Professor of Chemistry Randall Goldsmith, and Claire Wendland, the Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor of Anthropology, are among 223 fellows selected from a pool of more than 5,000 applicants.