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Testing the waters: Conservation students learn by doing

UW graduate students dip their toes into ecology management as part of Nelson Institute’s professional program course.

For environmental studies students, nature can be the best classroom. In late July, graduates students enrolled in Conservation of Biodiversity spent a day at Sixmile Creek in Waunakee, Wisconsin learning about stream ecological monitoring techniques. Their time in the field was a kind of “boot camp” for water quality sampling and tracking, which is just one of many aspects of conservation discussed in the class.

The graduate-level course is part of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s environmental conservation professional program that prepares students to address environmental challenges through practical conservation training. Many of the graduate students go on to become volunteers with the Rock River Coalition, who leads monitoring efforts at Sixmile Creek.

The class gathers under a gazebo and listens to a woman talking through details of the sample collection.
Lizzy Reitzloff, Stream Monitoring and Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Program Coordinator for the Rock River Coalition, instructs UW–Madison graduate students ahead of their field experience. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Three students stand in the creek bed, measure the water's width while the other students stand on the grassy land and watch.
Students measure stream width at Sixmile Creek in Waunakee, Wisconsin. During their field experience, graduate students learned stream ecological monitoring techniques, including macroinvertebrate sampling and water quality testing. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students stand in a shallow creek. They took down at the water where they are taking samples from.
Graduate student Lola Wasserman, left, and fellow students measure water temperature as part of their crash-course in water monitoring techniques. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A student sits on the ground and completes paper work detailing what was seen in their water sample.
A student uses a Water Action Volunteers baseline stream datasheet to track water quality measurements taken from Sixmile Creek. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
One students stands in the water and hands a sample tube filled with water to another student who stands on the bank of the creek.
Students prepare a collection tube which will be used to measure and track water transparency. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A man wearig a red Wisconsin Badgers hat holds up a glass vial of creek water.
Graduate student Jeremy E. uses a dissolved oxygen kit to measure the creek’s water quality. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Three students sit on the grassy ground and look into small small bucket holding their sample of water.
From left to right, graduate students Khoi Do, Christopher Kirkwood, and Kiana Hebenstreit separate macroinvertebrates from their water sample. Macroinvertebrate sampling is a key part of assessing water quality because their sensitivity to pollution can be an indicator of stream health. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students look closely at a small crayfish being held in another student's hands.
Students look at an invasive Rusty Crayfish, distinguished from native crayfish by their dark, rusty spots on each side of their carapace. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Tags: career preparation, conservation, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, recent sightings

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