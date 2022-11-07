 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Student artists share their work at Open Studio Day

November 7, 2022

From paintings to pottery to sculpture to photography, creativity was out in full force at the Nov. 5 Open Studio Day hosted by the UW Art Department. More than 50 artist studios were open to the public to stop in. Visitors could watch artists work, see their creations and talk with them about the meanings. The studios are on the 6th and 7th floors of the Humanities Building and in the Art Lofts Building.

A woman looks at paintings and talks with another person.

Second-year graduate painting student Jana Marie Cariddi (left) talks with a guest about her paintings in her studio space in the Arts Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman paints on a canvas.

First-year graduate painting student Emily Graves works on a painting in her studio space in the Arts Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman paints on a canvas.

Second-year graduate painting student Skyler Simpson paints in her studio space in the Arts Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man works on a colorful collage.

First-year graduate painting student David Raleigh creates a mixed-media collage in the Art Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman smiles as she folds paper.

First-year photography graduate student Mariah Moneda folds paper butterflies in the Arts Lofts Building. Moneda "uses photography, with elements of sculpture, as an introspective reflection of generational labor." Photo by: Bryce Richter

Some paper butterflies are pasted to the wall.

A collection of folded paper butterflies are pictured outside of first-year photography graduate student Mariah Moneda’s studio space. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two people work together on glass blowing.

Student Lauren Aria (left) helps Beth Birk (right) to create a handmade glass Christmas ornament during a “Blow Your Own” event held in the glassmaking workshop in the Arts Loft Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Some hands on a piece of pottery on a wheel.

Undergraduate ceramics student Juliana Crooks refines the lip of a wheel-thrown container in the ceramics workshop in the Art Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Undergraduate ceramics student Eli Johnson crafts a wheel-thrown container.

Undergraduate ceramics student Eli Johnson crafts a wheel-thrown container. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman manipulates some resin on a table.

First-year graduate sculpture student Pauli Kaing works to pour a resin sculpture in her studio space in Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Second-year sculpture graduate student Kate Forer works on creating A.I.-generated Polaroid photographs in the Humanities Building.

Second-year sculpture graduate student Kate Forer works on creating A.I.-generated Polaroid photographs in the Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman adjusts a plush figure in bright pink.

Third-year sculpture graduate student Brittany Weekley interacts with one of her plush sculptures in the Humanities Building. Her website says in her art, "emphasis on color, materials, and amorphous forms combine to create sculptural works that serve as an ongoing series of self-portraits." Photo by: Bryce Richter

Katie Hudnall, associate professor of art, carves a wooden figure in the woodworking workshop in the Humanities Building.

Katie Hudnall, associate professor of art, carves a wooden figure in the woodworking workshop in the Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man works on a quilt.

First-year sculpture student Sam Northcut works on a quilt constructed of hand-made paper in the wood workshop in the Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Some prints sit on a table, of all sorts.

A selection of prints for sale populate a table near the graduate printmaking studios on the seventh floor of the Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Third-year graduate printmaking student Sophie Loubere talks about artwork from her Relics series of prints in her studio space in the Humanities Building. Her work is interdisciplinary and research-based, focusing on printmaking, book arts, photography, textiles and creative writing.

Third-year graduate printmaking student Sophie Loubere talks about artwork from her Relics series of prints in her studio space in the Humanities Building. Her work is interdisciplinary and research-based, focusing on printmaking, book arts, photography, textiles and creative writing. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man works on art at a desk.

Surrounded by his artwork, third-year printmaking graduate student Cullen Houser uses a pen to draw on a print in his studio space in the Humanities Building. "My work involves utilizing and experimenting with various mark-making methods. This process allows me to build up environments and atmosphere while incorporating scenes of detritus, recycled waste, and excessiveness, along with my own lexicon of imagery," he says on his website. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person hangs a print on the wall.

Second-year printmaking graduate student X Medianoche Conliffe hangs a selection of prints in their studio space in the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

