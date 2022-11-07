From paintings to pottery to sculpture to photography, creativity was out in full force at the Nov. 5 Open Studio Day hosted by the UW Art Department. More than 50 artist studios were open to the public to stop in. Visitors could watch artists work, see their creations and talk with them about the meanings. The studios are on the 6th and 7th floors of the Humanities Building and in the Art Lofts Building.



1 Second-year graduate painting student Jana Marie Cariddi (left) talks with a guest about her paintings in her studio space in the Arts Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 First-year graduate painting student Emily Graves works on a painting in her studio space in the Arts Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Second-year graduate painting student Skyler Simpson paints in her studio space in the Arts Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 First-year graduate painting student David Raleigh creates a mixed-media collage in the Art Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 First-year photography graduate student Mariah Moneda folds paper butterflies in the Arts Lofts Building. Moneda "uses photography, with elements of sculpture, as an introspective reflection of generational labor." Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 A collection of folded paper butterflies are pictured outside of first-year photography graduate student Mariah Moneda’s studio space. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Student Lauren Aria (left) helps Beth Birk (right) to create a handmade glass Christmas ornament during a “Blow Your Own” event held in the glassmaking workshop in the Arts Loft Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Undergraduate ceramics student Juliana Crooks refines the lip of a wheel-thrown container in the ceramics workshop in the Art Lofts Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Undergraduate ceramics student Eli Johnson crafts a wheel-thrown container. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 First-year graduate sculpture student Pauli Kaing works to pour a resin sculpture in her studio space in Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Second-year sculpture graduate student Kate Forer works on creating A.I.-generated Polaroid photographs in the Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Third-year sculpture graduate student Brittany Weekley interacts with one of her plush sculptures in the Humanities Building. Her website says in her art, "emphasis on color, materials, and amorphous forms combine to create sculptural works that serve as an ongoing series of self-portraits." Photo by: Bryce Richter



13 Katie Hudnall, associate professor of art, carves a wooden figure in the woodworking workshop in the Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



14 First-year sculpture student Sam Northcut works on a quilt constructed of hand-made paper in the wood workshop in the Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



15 A selection of prints for sale populate a table near the graduate printmaking studios on the seventh floor of the Humanities Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



16 Third-year graduate printmaking student Sophie Loubere talks about artwork from her Relics series of prints in her studio space in the Humanities Building. Her work is interdisciplinary and research-based, focusing on printmaking, book arts, photography, textiles and creative writing. Photo by: Bryce Richter



17 Surrounded by his artwork, third-year printmaking graduate student Cullen Houser uses a pen to draw on a print in his studio space in the Humanities Building. "My work involves utilizing and experimenting with various mark-making methods. This process allows me to build up environments and atmosphere while incorporating scenes of detritus, recycled waste, and excessiveness, along with my own lexicon of imagery," he says on his website. Photo by: Bryce Richter