With the COVID-19 crisis roiling life on campus and all over the world, it’s reassuring to see that spring arrived on Thursday, March 19. This year’s spring equinox arrived early, and it was welcome. Buds are sprouting on tree branches, green plants are poking up from the soil, and the ice on Lake Mendota is breaking up. Take a look.



1 Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) bloom at the Botany Garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 Green shoots from a Snow-in-Summer (Cerastium tomenstosum) plant are pictured at the Botany Garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 The median date that Lake Mendota's ice breaks up is April 4, so it's a bit early this year after a warm winter. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 A lone pedestrian walks along Lake Mendota as the ice begins to break up. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 Tulips begin pushing up through the soil at the Botany Garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter

6 Early spring buds form on a Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata) tree pictured at the Botany Garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter