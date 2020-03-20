Photo gallery Spring’s arrival provides reassurance

March 20, 2020

With the COVID-19 crisis roiling life on campus and all over the world, it’s reassuring to see that spring arrived on Thursday, March 19. This year’s spring equinox arrived early, and it was welcome. Buds are sprouting on tree branches, green plants are poking up from the soil, and the ice on Lake Mendota is breaking up. Take a look.

A plant pushes up out of the soil.

Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) bloom at the Botany Garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Fresh leaves poke from the ground.

Green shoots from a Snow-in-Summer (Cerastium tomenstosum) plant are pictured at the Botany Garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A stormy lake dotted with ice.

The median date that Lake Mendota's ice breaks up is April 4, so it's a bit early this year after a warm winter. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A stormy lake scene with a pedestrian.

A lone pedestrian walks along Lake Mendota as the ice begins to break up. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tulip leaves coming out of the soil.

Tulips begin pushing up through the soil at the Botany Garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A bud on a tree, with snow in the background.

Early spring buds form on a Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata) tree pictured at the Botany Garden. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: botany, lake mendota, Lakeshore Nature Preserve, recent sightings

