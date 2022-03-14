Spring break reminders

Read this message in:

Additional information about the campus masking order

A version of the following message was sent to all students and employees last week:

Spring break is here. We encourage you to reflect on how this moment feels in comparison to two years ago when COVID-19 began circulating. While you may continue to experience anxiety and concern about the future of the pandemic, you may simultaneously feel hopeful about where we are now as we see high vaccination rates and sustained declines in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Public health guidance is evolving in recognition of the progress our campus and community have made against COVID-19. We now have a variety of tools that provide robust protection against infection and serious illness. The community level of COVID-19 is low in Dane County and our campus vaccination rates are high. This supports the transition from campus-wide mandates to personal health decision-making.

We recently held two campus forums to help faculty, staff and students navigate these changes. You can watch a recording of the March 10 forum or go here to find an earlier forum from Feb. 24. For more information, read our FAQs and Public Health Madison & Dane County’s advice on mask wearing.

Before spring break

Extra test kits and choice of N95 or surgical masks: This week you may pick up two at-home antigen test kits at no cost, as well as your choice of an N95 or surgical mask. Pickup hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Union (Monday and Friday) and Union South (Tuesday through Thursday). Remember to bring your Wiscard!

Antigen test and mask distribution will pause during spring break – please plan accordingly. PCR testing will remain available by appointment through MyUHS.

If you are traveling, review the CDC’s travel guidance website. If your spring break plans will bring you to areas of medium or high COVID-19 level, we encourage you to pick up an antigen test to use upon return.

If you are traveling internationally, check with your destination about testing requirements. If you need a PCR test, make your appointment now with University Health Services or off-campus. This Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, appointments are available beginning at 6:30 a.m. to provide additional testing opportunities.

After spring break

If you traveled to areas of medium or high COVID-19 level, we encourage you to take an antigen test upon return.

It remains important to monitor yourself daily for COVID-19 symptoms and if you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested. Isolate if you test positive. Instructors should continue to provide flexibility to students who may need to miss in-person instruction due to illness.

Effective March 12, masks may be worn but are no longer required inside university buildings. Masks continue to be required on buses and may be required in health care/clinical, child care and food preparation settings. Individuals’ decisions about whether to wear a mask must be respected and there are no institutional consequences for wearing or not wearing a mask. The university will continue to make masks available through the end of the semester for those who wish to wear them.

Starting March 21, antigen test kit and mask distribution hours will change to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Union (Monday and Friday) and Union South (Tuesday through Thursday).

PCR testing hours and availability remain the same.

Visit the campus COVID-19 website; check out the FAQs; if you can’t find what you need, call email covidresponse@vc.wisc.edu or call (608) 262-7777