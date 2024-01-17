 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Snow arrives late but is worth the wait

January 17, 2024

What better way to greet returning students to spring semester than decorating campus with more than a foot of snow? After a brown, nearly snow-free December, two storms hit campus starting Jan. 9 to put it in a wintry mood. First day of class is Tuesday, Jan. 23 — be sure to bring your gloves and boots.

A person walks along snowy campus sidewalks; in the foreground are building arches.

The building arches of the University Club frame a snowy campus scene. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Lamppost lights glow at dusk as a lone pedestrian walks up Bascom Hill on Jan. 12. At left is Music Hall.

Lamppost lights glow at dusk as a lone pedestrian walks up Bascom Hill on Jan. 12. At left is Music Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A snowman on Bascom Hill has a red shirt.

A snowman sporting a red University Housing polo keeps watch on Bascom Hill on Jan. 11, 2024. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

The sun shines upon a snowman positioned atop snow-covered Observatory Hill at the University of Wisconsin–Madison during winter on Jan. 11, 2024. In the background is the still open and unfrozen water of Lake Mendota.

When life gives you snow, make snowpeople. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person walks past a snowman on a snowy landscape.

A passerby, and a snowman, enjoy the beautiful view from atop Observatory Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A wintry view of a lake.

The view of Lake Mendota from Observatory Hill was heavy on the blues and whites. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two men clear snow with shovels from Library Mall.

Facilities, Planning & Management custodial staff Luis Del Angel (at left with snowblower) and Keysha Mabra (with shovel) clear snow from the building steps and walkways surrounding Memorial Library on Library Mall on Jan. 12. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A snow clearing tractor does its work on a snowy sidewalk on Bascom Hill.

A grounds crew worker drives a tractor with a front-end brush sweeper to clear snow from the sideway along Bascom Hill. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

