During the first week of spring, winter showed its resilience, dropping a foot of snow on campus. Students made the most of the March 24 snowfall, pulling on their mittens and hats to snowboard, sled and make snowpeople. The snow is unlikely to stick around long, with warm temperatures expected in the coming week.



1 Student A.J. Beery catches some air while snowboarding on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

2 A heavy wet snow coats red berries on tree branches near the lakeshore residence halls. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

3 Lilo the dog has fun on a walk with his humans on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

4 Student Stella Cuene sleds down Observatory Hill near Washburn Observatory. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

5 Snow covers Lake Mendota and Picnic Point. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram