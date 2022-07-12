On a beautiful summer day, the outdoor patio at Nancy Nicholas Hall was the perfect place for a discussion. From left to right are Maria Morgen, project manager in the School of Human Ecology, Dipesh Navsaria, associate professor of pediatrics/Human Development and Family Studies, and Caroline Hayney, graduate student. They were discussing Early Childhood Health Consultations, a partnership between SOHE and the Wisconsin Department of Children & Families.

Photo by Althea Dotzour