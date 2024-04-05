 Skip to main content
Sen. Baldwin visits Center for Dairy Research to learn how UW is supporting new dairy businesses

April 5, 2024 By Heidi Zoerb
Two women stand by a vat of yellow liquid, and one stirs it with a paddle.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin tries her hand at stirring curds under the direction of Jocelyn York, a student studying biological systems engineering and a cheese and dairy research assistant, at the Center for Dairy Research. Photo: Jeff Miller

On April 2, Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited the Center for Dairy Research in the UW–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences to see how the center is leading the Midwest Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The program, which supports new and expanding dairy businesses throughout the region, started with funding in the 2018 federal Farm Bill.

With Dairy Business Innovation Alliance funding, the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) partners with the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association to offer technical assistance to dairy farmers and processors looking to improve the profitability of their operations. So far, the program has awarded 175 grants, including more than 75 to Wisconsin businesses. Federal funding for the program has improved on-farm environmental sustainability, expanded exports, developed new products and increased access to retail markets.

During the visit, CDR Director John Lucey, a professor in the Department of Food Science, noted that half of the grants awarded in Wisconsin have gone to farmstead businesses — dairy farms that have expanded into making products like specialty butter, ice cream or cheese on their farm.

The original legislation, sponsored by Senator Baldwin, aims to increase on-farm diversification during a period when Wisconsin continues to lose dairy farms, and to create new, value-added dairy products and expand export markets.

So far, the DBIA projects are valued at more than $120 million and the program continues to expand the consulting and business planning assistance available to grantees through CDR experts and industry professionals.

In the latest federal spending package for fiscal year 2024, the national Dairy Business Innovation Initiative received $12 million to provide ongoing support to Wisconsin and the other three regional programs in Vermont, Tennessee and California.

Two people talk as another listens; they're standing in front of a table.

At left, Tom Guerin, Research Program Manager in the Center for Dairy Research, talks with Sen. Baldwin (right) about dairy product samples following Baldwin’s tour. In the background at center is John Lucey, Director of the Center for Dairy Research. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two people talk next to shelves storing lumps of cheese.

Lucey talks with Sen. Baldwin about the value of climate-controlled cheese storage units. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Several people stand around a vat of yellow liquid and talk.

Second from left, Sen. Baldwin learns about the making of Swiss cheese. At far left is Lucey, and at far right is Jocelyn York, a student studying biological systems engineering and a cheese and dairy research assistant. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man and a woman shake hands.

At left, John Umhoefer, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, welcomes Sen. Baldwin on a tour. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two people talk and shake hands.

At left, Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, chats with Sen. Baldwin. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Three people wearing white coats and hair nets talk.

Sen. Baldwin and Lucey listen to Rebekah Sweeney (right), senior director of programs & policy at the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, talk about the importance of cheese ripening storage units. Photo by: Jeff Miller

