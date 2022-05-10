Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social returns to campus 

UW-Madison administrators, deans, and directors invite all faculty and staff to the Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social on June 1. Leaders will give out free ice cream on Bascom Hill (weather permitting) from 1 to 2:30 p.m., or until supplies run out. The event serves as a gesture of thanks for employees’ hard work and dedication throughout the academic year.

An annual event, the ice cream social was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bucky Badger and the UW Marching Band will make appearances to help celebrate the event’s return.

All ice cream will be served in pre-made cups. Available flavors will be gluten-free and include Vanilla, Union Utopia, Blueberry Swirl (also gelatin-free), Orange Custard Chocolate Chip, and Blue Moon. A dairy-free option will also be available.

Work units and supervisors are expected to provide flexibility to employees to allow them to attend the ice cream social. Campus leaders encourage off-site departments or other units that may have difficulty attending to host an ice cream social or another celebratory event for their staff.

If rain or severe weather prevents an outdoor event, the ice cream social will be held in Birge Hall. The campus will communicate a change in location within 24 hours of the event.