Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Mark Pocan showed their support of the University of Wisconsin–Madison on April 15 during stops at two campus locations — the West Madison Agricultural Research Station (ARS) and the UW Odyssey Project space located in the UW South Madison Partnership — to hear from university representatives about initiatives that received congressionally directed funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus spending bill.

The visit began at the West Madison ARS where Chancellor Rebecca Blank and College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean Kate VandenBosch discussed the new Plant Germplasm Research Facility to be built on the research station site. Following the West Madison ARS, Senator Baldwin spoke with graduates of the UW Odyssey Project at the UW South Madison Partnership, as well as Odyssey director Emily Auerbach. The West Madison ARS and The Odyssey Project received $39.7 million and $500,000, respectively, in the 2022 spending plan and were among several UW–Madison initiatives to receive federal funding.