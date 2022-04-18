Photo gallery Federal lawmakers visit UW–Madison units in south, west Madison
Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Mark Pocan showed their support of the University of Wisconsin–Madison on April 15 during stops at two campus locations — the West Madison Agricultural Research Station (ARS) and the UW Odyssey Project space located in the UW South Madison Partnership — to hear from university representatives about initiatives that received congressionally directed funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus spending bill.
The visit began at the West Madison ARS where Chancellor Rebecca Blank and College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean Kate VandenBosch discussed the new Plant Germplasm Research Facility to be built on the research station site. Following the West Madison ARS, Senator Baldwin spoke with graduates of the UW Odyssey Project at the UW South Madison Partnership, as well as Odyssey director Emily Auerbach. The West Madison ARS and The Odyssey Project received $39.7 million and $500,000, respectively, in the 2022 spending plan and were among several UW–Madison initiatives to receive federal funding.
Kate VandenBosch, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Chancellor Rebecca Blank, Representative Mark Pocan and Senator Tammy Baldwin (left to right) listen to Julie Dawson, associate professor in the Department of Horticulture, speak about seed tomatoes during a tour of the West Agricultural Research Station.
Representative Mark Pocan speaks at the event, which was held to discuss the new Plant Germplasm Research Facility that will be built thanks to $39.7 million in funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus spending bill.
Senator Tammy Baldwin (center) speaks during an event celebrating the Odyssey Project at the UW South Madison Partnership. She is flanked by Brian Benford (left), success coach and alum of the Odyssey Project, and Char Braxton, classroom assistant and also an alum.
Mark Español, a recent graduate of the Odyssey Behind Bars Project, speaks to attendees.
Senator Baldwin and Char Braxton embrace at the end of the event.