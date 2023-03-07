Search committee named for new vice chancellor for strategic communication

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin has appointed at 14-member search and screen committee to help identify a vice chancellor for strategic communication. Kathleen Bartzen Culver, the James E. Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics and associate professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, will serve as committee chair.

Chancellor Mnookin announced the creation of this new role in February.

“I am so pleased to see Chancellor Mnookin adding the vice chancellor for strategic communication position to her leadership team,” says Culver. “Our committee is eager to engage with candidates and find a leader with vision and experience that can help move UW–Madison forward in our approaches to marketing, communications and relationship-building.”

In addition to Culver, committee members include:

Jessica Arp, managing director of communications, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association

Dave Florin ’92, chief executive officer and partner, Hiebing

Jack Jablonski, associate vice president for public affairs and communications, University of Wisconsin System

Sarina Lotlikar, marketing associate director, School of Education

Kirsten Martin, administrative asssitant, Center for Human Genomic Precision Medicine, SMPH

Tamara McLean, Associated Students of Madison student representative

Meredith McGlone, communications manager, Center for Teaching, Learning & Mentoring

Ben Miller, assistant vice chancellor for government affairs and strategic partnerships

Evan Polman, Kuechenmeister-Bascom Professor in Business and associate professor, Marketing

Marcus Sedberry, deputy athletic director, Wisconsin Athletics

Ajay Sethi, faculty director of the MPH program and professor, Population Health Sciences

Soyeon Shim, dean, School of Human Ecology

Cori Splain, director of strategic initiatives and chief of staff, Division of Enrollment Management

Isaacson, Miller is assisting UW–Madison with this search. Please visit the search site to submit nominations and applications. Updates about this search will be posted at https://provost.wisc.edu/2023/02/13/vc-strategic-communication/

For questions, contact Monica Welke.