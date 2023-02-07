Chancellor Mnookin creates vice chancellor for strategic communications role

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin will provide an increased focus on the university’s communications and marketing efforts through the creation of a Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications role.

The new position will manage University Communications and University Marketing. The units are currently housed within the Office of University Relations, led by Vice Chancellor of University Relations Charles Hoslet. Hoslet will remain as vice chancellor for university relations and continue to oversee the university’s Government Relations and Strategic Partnerships, Industry Engagement and Campus and Visitor Relations units as a standalone division. The structure is consistent with that of peer universities.

“The importance of the university’s communications and marketing efforts has grown tremendously over the last several years, warranting the need for a new position,” Mnookin says. “Most of our peer schools already have a cabinet-level communications lead, and for good reason, given the rise of the 24-hour news cycle, social media and the increasing importance of telling the incredible stories of this university to a broad range of communities. At the same time, government relations, community relations and industry engagement are critical to the university’s future, and this new organizational structure will permit additional focus on these areas as well.”

According to Mnookin, “I appreciate the strong work of our current teams in communications, marketing and university relations. I am confident that this new position and organizational shift will help us meet the important and expanding demands of serving the university community, news media, alumni, parents, community and government leaders, the business community and the general public.”

Search firm Isaacson, Miller will assist the university in a national search for the new vice chancellor, and a search committee will be announced in the coming weeks. Share input regarding the new position with the search firm and the committee using this online survey tool.