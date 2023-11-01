On a brisk Halloween night, members of the UW–Madison community got out to celebrate the spookiness across campus. On Picnic Point, students gathered around a bonfire to tell spooky stories, in an event hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Publications Committee. And continuing a long-standing tradition, treats were handed out at Olin House by Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Bucky Badger and members of the UW Spirit Squad.



1 Spooky stories were told around a Halloween-night bonfire at the tip of Picnic Point Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 People huddle around the bonfire to ward off spirits and to stay warm, as temperatures dipped to the low 30s. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Bucky Badger takes a photo with a group of trick or treaters on Halloween at Olin House. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Trick or treater Ellis Crampton, dressed as a dinosaur, gets candy from a member of the UW Spirit Squad. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 Chancellor Mnookin gets a piece of candy from a trick or treater dressed as a candy vending machine. Photo by: Bryce Richter

6 Bucky Badger, dressed as Dracula, shakes hands with a bumblebee, or perhaps a trick or treater dressed as a bumblebee. Photo by: Bryce Richter