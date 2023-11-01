Photo gallery Scenes from a spooky Halloween night
On a brisk Halloween night, members of the UW–Madison community got out to celebrate the spookiness across campus. On Picnic Point, students gathered around a bonfire to tell spooky stories, in an event hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Publications Committee. And continuing a long-standing tradition, treats were handed out at Olin House by Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Bucky Badger and members of the UW Spirit Squad.
Spooky stories were told around a Halloween-night bonfire at the tip of Picnic Point
People huddle around the bonfire to ward off spirits and to stay warm, as temperatures dipped to the low 30s.
Bucky Badger takes a photo with a group of trick or treaters on Halloween at Olin House.
Trick or treater Ellis Crampton, dressed as a dinosaur, gets candy from a member of the UW Spirit Squad.
Chancellor Mnookin gets a piece of candy from a trick or treater dressed as a candy vending machine.
Bucky Badger, dressed as Dracula, shakes hands with a bumblebee, or perhaps a trick or treater dressed as a bumblebee.
