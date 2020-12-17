Photo gallery Santa visits kids in hospital — through video call
The pandemic can’t stop a visit from Santa Claus. The jolly one on Wednesday made video visits with patients at American Family Children’s Hospital, where the staff used tablets to bring him up close with excited children.
Landen Montes, 2, of Metamora, Mich., shows his truck to Santa Claus during the video visit.
Daniel Aparicio, 6, of Madison, waves to Santa.
Livi Witte, 8, of Monona, shows off a gingerbread house cookie kit, a gift, along with a new blanket, that Santa gave to each patient.
Silas Willey, 7, of Fond du Lac, and his mother, Lisa, smile as they hear Santa's bells ring during his video visit.
Easton Denor, 8, of Denmark, Wis., laughs along with Santa during their chat.
Tags: recent sightings, UW Health