Photo gallery Santa visits kids in hospital — through video call

December 17, 2020

The pandemic can’t stop a visit from Santa Claus. The jolly one on Wednesday made video visits with patients at American Family Children’s Hospital, where the staff used tablets to bring him up close with excited children.

Landen Montes, 2, of Metamora, Mich., shows his truck to Santa Claus during the video visit. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health

Daniel Aparicio, 6, of Madison, waves to Santa. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health

Livi Witte, 8, of Monona, shows off a gingerbread house cookie kit, a gift, along with a new blanket, that Santa gave to each patient. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health

Silas Willey, 7, of Fond du Lac, and his mother, Lisa, smile as they hear Santa's bells ring during his video visit. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health

Easton Denor, 8, of Denmark, Wis., laughs along with Santa during their chat. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health

Tags: recent sightings, UW Health

