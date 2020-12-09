In anticipation of the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, UW Health is training staff to administer them to tier 1A front-line healthcare workers. Nurses, nursing assistants, clinical techs and others are being trained to prepare the vials of vaccines and administer them. To master injecting the vaccines, they will first practice by injecting colleagues (and sometimes fruit!) with a saline solution. Wide availability of the vaccines is still months away, however.



To master injecting the COVID-19 vaccines, UW Health staff members are practicing by injecting colleagues (and sometimes fruit) with a saline solution.

The vaccine is typically injected into muscle tissue in the upper arm.

UW Health will play a major role in distributing and administering the Pfizer vaccine and other vaccines that follow over the coming weeks and months.

4 The Pfizer vaccine is thought to be near approval by the FDA, although it will be months before the vaccine is widely available. Photo by John Maniaci, UW Health