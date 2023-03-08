Several UW–Madison students shared their research in the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 8, in the annual “Research in the Rotunda” event. The outreach event provides students and faculty advisors from across the UW System with the opportunity to share their research findings with Wisconsin legislators, state leaders, UW alumni and members of the public.



1 UW–Madison senior Maxwell Unger, right, talks about his research project done with Mario Cribari, called "Laboratory Evolution of Enzymes for Eco-Friendly Plastic Recycling." "There is a heavy emphasis on finding green methods to address the plastic pollution crisis and having durable biocatalysts for these processes is essential," Unger says. "The enzyme that we engineered can be used to break down plastic waste which can then be repurposed into new chemical feedstocks or repolymerized into new plastic materials." Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 UW–Madison senior Ava Copple talks about her research project, done with Steven Augustine, titled: "Exploring Fire Tolerance of Wisconsin’s Southern Hardwoods: Providing Insight Into Oak Savanna Restoration." "This research could have an important impact on the management and restoration of Wisconsin's dry forest and savanna ecosystems," Copple said. "Understanding species-specific fire tolerance and promotion will help managers determine fire return intervals for excluding mesic forest species and promoting dry forest species." Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (center) listens as UW–Madison students Sarah Almutawa (left) and Isa Butz (right) talk about their research project, titled "Impacts of Imposter Phenomenon and Sense of Belonging in Underrepresented Honors Students." "Our research findings will help to guide the attitudes and future teaching methods to alleviate IP-associated stress within the Biocore community, especially for underrepresented students," Almutawa and Butz said. "While small-scale at the moment, this research may also be applicable to other community-based honors programs elsewhere." Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 UW-Madison students, at bottom, present their research project displays as people fill the Wisconsin State Capitol during Research in the Rotunda on March 8. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 UW–Madison student Sherrie Wu talks about her research project, titled "Cracking Skin Microbe Competition: Finding New Drugs in the Human Skin." Photo by: Bryce Richter