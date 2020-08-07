To: All faculty, staff, graduate employees, postdocs, employees-in-training and student hourlies

From: Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Laurent Heller

Subject: Positive COVID-19 test reporting for UW–Madison employees

Date: August 6, 2020

The following guidance applies to all faculty, staff, graduate employees, postdocs, employees-in-training and student hourlies.

Dear UW–Madison Colleague,

As university activities resume in preparation for the fall semester, our highest priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the UW–Madison community, including our employees.

As part of our Smart Restart reopening plan, UW–Madison has developed protocols for what to do when individuals working, living or learning on campus test positive for COVID-19. This includes contact tracing to notify others who may have been in close contact with a COVID-positive individual, providing necessary cleaning to workspaces and classrooms, and assisting Housing residents who must be isolated or quarantined.

UW–Madison provides no-cost, on-site COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, and staff. University Health Services will automatically receive all results for tests conducted by UW–Madison or reported to Public Health Madison & Dane County. There is no need to report these results.

However, all employees who receive a test from public health agencies or health care providers outside of Dane County are expected to report their positive test results to University Health Services.

To report your results:

Send an email to covidresults@wisc.edu or

Call (608) 890-0000 (you may be instructed to leave a message)

A web form to report results will be made available soon

UHS will follow up on every confirmed positive COVID-19 test report. This follow up will include contact tracing to identify the on-site spaces people who test positive spent time in and to identify anyone believed to have been in close contact with an infected individual.

University Health Services will reach out to these people directly. They will also notify Environment, Health and Safety if additional cleaning is necessary.

For more information about what to do in the event you test positive for COVID-19, go to: https://www.uhs.wisc.edu/medical/testing/#test-results.

We all have a role in protecting the health and safety of the UW–Madison community. Thank you for your help and participation.