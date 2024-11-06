Over 50 student artists showed their work at the UW–Madison Art Department‘s Annual Open Studio Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the Art Lofts and Humanities Building. Visitors got to meet student artists, see their work and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Art Department’s classrooms and studios.

“I met so many interesting people and had a huge variety of conversations. Some friends even stopped by to write or draw a little something on my walls, so I’ll have reminders of them in my space,” art student and painter Rachael Hunter says. “I also enjoyed visiting the graduate printing studios — the artists there are so inspiring and talented, and it really made me feel like I’m in the right place and there is always room to grow.”