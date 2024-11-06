 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Open Studio Day: A glimpse at artists’ work, from neon to paint to pottery

November 6, 2024

Over 50 student artists showed their work at the UW–Madison Art Department‘s Annual Open Studio Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the Art Lofts and Humanities Building. Visitors got to meet student artists, see their work and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Art Department’s classrooms and studios.

“I met so many interesting people and had a huge variety of conversations. Some friends even stopped by to write or draw a little something on my walls, so I’ll have reminders of them in my space,” art student and painter Rachael Hunter says. “I also enjoyed visiting the graduate printing studios — the artists there are so inspiring and talented, and it really made me feel like I’m in the right place and there is always room to grow.”

A woman carefully paints a face on a wall; the wall is hung with several other colorful paintings.

Undergraduate Rachael Hunter paints in the advanced painting studio in the Humanities Building. "I mostly enjoy painting figures in situations that feel unsettling or uncertain. I love painting with the intention of creating confusion and intrigue. Vibrant colors — especially bright blues and reds — are a big part of my work. I get a lot of inspiration from my friends, classmates, and professors," Hunter said. The painting to her right with the green figures is titled "Oh Jeez, They're All Tangled Up." Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A man uses a brush to put the finishing touches on a yellow painting of a man.

Undergraduate student Wylie Knight touches up his work in the advanced painting studio in the Humanities Building. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A woman stands in front of a wall hung with several very colorful artworks.

First-year graduate student Kate Goodvin in the printmaking lab at the Art Lofts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A woman stands in front of a wall decorated with numerous artworks, most in a beige and brown color.

Graduate student Jackelin Espinosa Moyotl is pictured with her artwork in the printmaking lab at the Art Lofts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

Two people work together; one blows on a pipe that's part of a glass-blowing device, the other tends to the orange bulb being created.

Undergraduate art student Amber Mans (left) works with Anne Morin to create a glass holiday ornament at the glass lab in the UW Art Lofts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A person sits at a desk and is surrounded by colorful artwork.

“Siggy” showing his art work in the advanced painting studio in the Humanities Building. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

People walk through an room filled with sculptures and paintings.

Visitors walk through third-year MFA student Casey Fletcher’s studio in the Art Lofts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A woman holds out a blue and green glazed mug.

Sophomore student Victoria Zaraza shows off the glaze on her ceramic piece in the Art Lofts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A woman dips a screen into a red liquid in a tray.

Junior Jessica Sharp uses a screen dipped into a pulp solution to create a sheet of paper. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A woman demonstrates a piece of equipment that draws pictures.

Anna Campbell, associate professor of gender & women’s studies and art history, shows the “Draw Bot” at the nodeLab. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A man talks and gestures to several people, as they all stand in a room that has many neon lights in it.

Thomas Zickuhr, lecturer in the School of Art, shows visitors around the Neon Lab at the Art Lofts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A hand holds tongs that lift a piece of pottery out of a kiln.

Senior undergraduate student Hunter Larson works on a ceramic piece during the glazing process in the Art Lofts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

