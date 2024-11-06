Photo gallery Open Studio Day: A glimpse at artists’ work, from neon to paint to pottery
Over 50 student artists showed their work at the UW–Madison Art Department‘s Annual Open Studio Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the Art Lofts and Humanities Building. Visitors got to meet student artists, see their work and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Art Department’s classrooms and studios.
“I met so many interesting people and had a huge variety of conversations. Some friends even stopped by to write or draw a little something on my walls, so I’ll have reminders of them in my space,” art student and painter Rachael Hunter says. “I also enjoyed visiting the graduate printing studios — the artists there are so inspiring and talented, and it really made me feel like I’m in the right place and there is always room to grow.”
Undergraduate Rachael Hunter paints in the advanced painting studio in the Humanities Building. "I mostly enjoy painting figures in situations that feel unsettling or uncertain. I love painting with the intention of creating confusion and intrigue. Vibrant colors — especially bright blues and reds — are a big part of my work. I get a lot of inspiration from my friends, classmates, and professors," Hunter said. The painting to her right with the green figures is titled "Oh Jeez, They're All Tangled Up."
Undergraduate student Wylie Knight touches up his work in the advanced painting studio in the Humanities Building.
First-year graduate student Kate Goodvin in the printmaking lab at the Art Lofts.
Graduate student Jackelin Espinosa Moyotl is pictured with her artwork in the printmaking lab at the Art Lofts.
Undergraduate art student Amber Mans (left) works with Anne Morin to create a glass holiday ornament at the glass lab in the UW Art Lofts.
“Siggy” showing his art work in the advanced painting studio in the Humanities Building.
Visitors walk through third-year MFA student Casey Fletcher’s studio in the Art Lofts.
Sophomore student Victoria Zaraza shows off the glaze on her ceramic piece in the Art Lofts.
Junior Jessica Sharp uses a screen dipped into a pulp solution to create a sheet of paper.
Anna Campbell, associate professor of gender & women’s studies and art history, shows the “Draw Bot” at the nodeLab.
Thomas Zickuhr, lecturer in the School of Art, shows visitors around the Neon Lab at the Art Lofts.
Senior undergraduate student Hunter Larson works on a ceramic piece during the glazing process in the Art Lofts.
