The Nicholas Recreation Center (“The Nick”) opened on Monday, Sept. 28. The name of the facility honors the late Albert “Ab” Nicholas, his wife Nancy, and the Nicholas family. It is home to 30,000 square feet of fitness space, eight courts, five studios, an Olympic-size pool, and more. To keep users (all students, and faculty/staff with a membership) safe during the pandemic, The Nick is currently operating at 25 percent capacity on a first-come, first-served basis, with face masks required.

