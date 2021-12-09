Two miles down Park Street from the UW–Madison campus are the facilities of the UW South Madison Partnership — an effort to overcome that geographic distance to draw the university and the neighborhood closer through respectful, equal collaboration. “We want to bring the professionals from the university and the expertise from the community … to create a community that is improving their well-being and their understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion,” explains Director of Community Relations Brenda González. And, says Urban League of Greater Madison President Ruben Anthony, “they are helping us change lives every day.”