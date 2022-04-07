Meet the vice chancellor for finance and administration finalists

Read this message in:

Three finalists for the position of vice chancellor for finance and administration will visit campus and make in-person public presentations next week.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared 48 hours prior to their visit on the search website linked below. An online candidate feedback form will be shared on the search website at a later date.

Public presentations will be in the Marquee Theater at Union South at the following times:

Tuesday, April 12, 11:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 14, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Friday, April 15, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours. During these presentations, each finalist will discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing a public university.

Previous Vice Chancellor Laurent Heller left UW–Madison in May 2021 to take a similar role at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Rob Cramer, who had been interim associate vice chancellor for facilities planning and management, is serving as interim VCFA.

The 17-member search committee, chaired by Kris Olds, professor in the Department of Geography, was assisted in the search by the firm Isaacson Miller.

For more information about the search and candidates, visit provost.wisc.edu/2022/04/05/vice-chancellor-for-finance-administration/.