Finalists chosen for associate vice chancellor for FP&M

Five finalists have been chosen for the next associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Management at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Finalists will be on campus for interviews in the coming weeks.

As part of the on-campus visit, finalists will make a public presentation open to all members of the campus community. The presentations will be held in Tripp Commons at the Memorial Union at the following dates and times:

Monday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours. During these presentations, each finalist will summarize their unique leadership style and how they plan to lead a large and diverse department at a public research institution.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared 48 hours prior to their visit on the search website linked below. An online candidate feedback form will also be shared at a later date. Presentation videos will be posted after all candidates have presented.

The 17-member search committee was chaired by dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine Mark Markel. Spelman Johnson, a national search firm, also assisted in this search.

More information at www.vc.wisc.edu/avcfpm-finalists/.